AB de Villiers retirement: Anushka Sharma bids emotional farewell to South African legend

Former South African captain AB de Villiers shocked the sporting world on Wednesday as he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. In a video uploaded on his official Twitter account, the 34-year old said that he is “tired” and feels that is the right time for him to step down from the sport. De Villiers retirement came just a few days after his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the tournament after losing to Rajasthan Royals.

Bidding farewell to the legendary cricketer, the wife of RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma wished De Villiers a happy life in the future. In an emotional tweet, Sharma wrote, “In life, what we do to positively impact the lives of others has greater meaning than what we accomplish for ourselves. You’ve managed to do both beautifully & always with such grace & integrity. Wishing you & Danielle a blessed, happy life ahead.”

In life, what we do to positively impact the lives of others has greater meaning than what we accomplish for ourselves. You’ve managed to do both beautifully & always with such grace & integrity. Wishing you & Danielle a blessed, happy life ahead 🙏 @ABdeVilliers17 @DanielleDV27 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 23 May 2018

Even after his international retirement, de Villiers could still be a part of the RCB next year. The South African batsman shares a strong relationship with Kohli, who recently described him as the one of the best batting partner he has played with. After the two took their side to a big win over Delhi Daredevils in IPL a few weeks ago, the RCB captain shared a photo of them together and wrote, “Have always loved batting with this guy. Makes things simpler for the person at the other end. Today was yet another special partnership. Glad to finish on a winning note.” A few days later, the 29-year old described de Villiers as “Spiderman” for a brilliant catch he took against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in the 6th position in the table and failed to make it through the playoffs.

