Aaron Finch to play for his 8th IPL team, banter with Tim Paine proves prophetic

Aaron Finch has played for 8 IPL teams, starting with a season with Rajasthan Royals in 2010. (File Photo/PTI) Aaron Finch has played for 8 IPL teams, starting with a season with Rajasthan Royals in 2010. (File Photo/PTI)

Aaron Finch started a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL auction on Thursday, with the Bangalore franchise getting the Australian batsman for INR 4.4 Crore.

RCB will be the eighth team in the IPL, Finch, Australia’s limited-overs captain, will have turned out for. No other player has been part of as many IPL teams.

Finch has been playing in the IPL over the last decade, having made his debut with Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Since then, he has turned out for Delhi Capitals (2011-12), Pune Warriors India (2013), SunRisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17) and Kings XI Punjab (2018).

Finch has stayed with Delhi and Gujarat for two years, with his other stints all having been one-season stays.

Finch could be seen in the opener’s role for RCB in IPL 2020.

During the India vs Australia Test series last year, Tim Paine was heard joking with Finch on the number of IPL teams he has played for.

Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let’s hope his new teammates like him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019

“You’ve nearly played for every team now,” Paine said. “Except Bangalore,” Finch replied. “Except Bangalore?” Paine questioned.

