34 balls, 91 runs, nine sixes: Kolkata survive Pandyamonium

Russell flattens MI

When Andre Russell gets a chance to bat up the order and face more deliveries, he takes Kolkata Knight Riders to an insurmountable total. KKR realised this a little too late. Even after this win, they have a slim chance to make the top-four. Dinesh Karthik and company might be left to rue the mistake.

Dropping Russell early is always fraught with danger. He mistimed a pull of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, when he was on one. Evin Lewis at deep mid-wicket misjudged the flight and dropped the catch. KKR had an excellent start, thanks to a 96-run opening wicket partnership between Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn. The former played a gem and laid the foundation for Russell’s blitzkrieg. With the hosts finally ticking the right box by sending Russell at No. 3, it was imperative for Mumbai Indians to get him out early. But their fielding on Sunday, both catching and ground fielding, had been below par. Earlier, Kieron Pollard had dropped Lynn, when he was on 18. But the Russell slip hit the visitors hard.

The penultimate over of the KKR innings was attritional. Russell versus Jasprit Bumrah — T20 cricket’s most fearsome hitter against arguably the best bowler in white-ball cricket at the moment. Russell went for his shots only when he got deliveries in the range. After a few singles and a no-ball, when Bumrah dug one short on the leg stump, Russell pulled it to the deep square leg boundary. The MI fast bowler went full and outside the off stump next ball. The KKR hitman somehow made room to free his arms and smashed it over the extra cover fence. Bumrah responded with a bouncer, which floored Russell. Another short ball followed and it hurried Russell on the pull. A leg-bye was the result. Honours were even after the over but from KKR’s point of view, they had collected 15 runs before Russell demolished Lasith Malinga.

The final over of the innings yielded 20 runs. Two sixes and as many fours took Russell to 80 not out off 40 balls, with six fours and eight sixes. KKR posted 232/2 – the highest total in this IPL.

Gill’s gem

Gill is a top-order batsman. At lower down, the youngster’s talent is wasted. His two fours and a six against Barinder Sran set the tempo. When, Lynn had been struggling against the left-arm spin of Krunal Pandya, the 19-year-old showed his senior partner how decisive footwork and reading the ball out of the hand could solve the problem. Lynn grew into the game and scored a 29-ball 54. But Gill’s 76 off 45 deliveries had the lightness of touch. A cover drive off the back foot against Bumrah oozed class. A flick off against a Malinga yorker to the fine leg boundary was even better. Gill took the attack to MI and put them under pressure. Russell rolled the opponents over and secured KKR’s first win against their bogey team after four years. The Jamaican allrounder also picked two wickets for just 25 runs in a high-scoring game.

Hardik sparkles

Any chance of a spectacular run chase by MI all but vanished after Rohit Sharma departed early in his happy hunting ground. A Harry Gurney in-cutter trapped him leg-before, as the Mumbai captain missed the slog. Wickets kept on falling at regular intervals for Mumbai. Only Hardik stood tall amid the ruins, scoring a sparkling 91 off 32 balls — six fours and nine toweing sixes. But nailing down 233 for victory always looked improbable. Hardik’s knock outshone the Jamaican’s blaze, but it came in a losing cause.

MI lost by 34 runs, but Hardik’s batting here was excellent news for India, with an eye on the World Cup.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 232/2 in 20 overs (S Gill 76 off 45 – 4x6s, C Lynn 54 off 29 – 2x6s, A Russell 80* off 40 – 8x6s; H Pandya 1/31) beat Mumbai Indian 198/7 in 20 overs (H Pandya 91 off 34 – 9x6s; A Russell 2/25, H Gurney 2/37) by 34 runs.