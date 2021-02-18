IPL 2021 Auction: Mumbai Indians buy Arjun Tendulkar at base price of Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, was picked up by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Arjun was always a favourite to go to the Mumbai franchise, having already trained with them for a few years now. But contrary to expectations that the talented all-rounder may well be the subject of an intense bidding war between franchises, he went for his base price.

Arjun, who is a left-arm medium pacer and a hard-hitting middle-order batsman, featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament for Mumbai recently.

Though he did not have a memorable outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and also struggled in the practice matches before the team selection for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he has been in good form recently while appearing for MIG Cricket Club in the 73rd Police Shield Tournament, where he slammed 47 off 23 balls in a match. He, however, went wicketless in that match, leaking 83 runs off 9 overs.

Cricket in his blood. Refined in the nets. Now ready to take the 22-yards by storm 💙 Welcome home, Arjun Tendulkar!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/jncjVF64Lh — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

In a previous match in the same tournament, he had scored 77 off 31 balls and also taken 3 wickets. In that innings, he had smashed eight sixes, including five in an over bowled by off-spinner Hashir Dafeda.

Arjun had made his India U19 debut in 2018 during a two-match series against Sri Lanka U19. The left-arm bowler, who had previously taken bowling lessons from Wasim Akram, had also bowled in the nets at the Lord’s in 2015.