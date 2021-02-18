IPL 2021 Auction: Big names who surprisingly went unsold

In an IPL auction that saw franchises splurge the cash, with South African all-rounder Chris Morris becoming the costliest player in the history of the tournament, there were some big names who went unsold.

Here are a few players who would have expected to rake in big bucks but surprisingly found no takers in the auction:

Aaron Finch

Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the auction, surprisingly went unsold. Finch could not live up to the expectations last season, scoring only 268 runs in 12 matches and hitting only one half-century.

Though Finch has been a very stable batsman at the top of the order for Australia and his T20 numbers are flattering, he has not been able to replicate that form in the IPL in the last few years. Finch has scored 9,251 runs in 314 matches in the shortest format of the game.

Alex Hales

Top order England batsman Alex Hales would have expected to be on be on the watchlist of many franchises after his swashbuckling form in the Big Bash League but went unsold. Hales, who has been sidelines by the England Cricket Board for his off-field conduct, had scored 543 runs for Sydney Thunders at an average of 38.79 and strike rate of 161.61.

Like Hales, his English compatriot, the hard-hitting opener Jason Roy, also went unsold.

Sam Billings

Like Hales and Roy, Sam Billings was the other English batsman who did not find any takers in the auction. The wicket-keeper could have been a great acquisition for any franchise because he can be a genuine matchwinner with the bat.

Billings was in incredible form in England colours last summer, when at one point he was averaging above 78 in six matches. His IPL form has been more modest, with 334 runs from 17 matches at an average of 17.57.

However, teams may have not shown any interest in acquiring him because of his high base price of Rs 2 crore.

Martin Guptill

For the second consecutive year, New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has gone unsold. Guptill, who had been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, had found no takers last year as well.

Though his limited overs numbers are good and he also has an ODI double hundred to his credit, Guptill has never had a consistent run of form in the IPL, with 270 runs from 13 matches at an average of 22.5. Despite his big hitting prowess, franchises played safe and did not want to bet big on the aging Kiwi superstar.

Mitchell McClenaghan

Even when the likes of Riley Meredith went for Rs 8 crore at the auction, fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan went unsold. The Kiwi quick has become a good performer in the IPL and had at one time led the Mumbai Indians bowling lineup.

McClenaghen’s IPL stats are great, with 71 wickets from 56 matches. He also has a good ability to bowl Yorkers at the death. But of late, with age catching up with him, he has been out of favour.