IPL dates are in, so are China-linked sponsors: first game September 19

There will be 10 afternoon matches this season. The rest will begin at 7.30pm IST. (File Photo) There will be 10 afternoon matches this season. The rest will begin at 7.30pm IST. (File Photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in the UAE this time from September 19 to November 10, and will continue with sponsors linked to China, according to a decision taken by the tournament’s governing council during a video-conference Sunday. The decision is subject to approval from the government.

The BCCI had said that it would reconsider the sponsorships in the wake of border tensions with China, which led to 20 Indian soldiers being killed in a clash on June 15.

“We don’t have the time to make any changes at this moment,” a governing council member told The Indian Express.

The IPL’s Chinese links include smartphone maker Vivo as title sponsor and Paytm, with investments from Alibaba, as umpire partner. They also include Dream 11, as online fantasy league partner, and Swiggy, as associate sponsor — both have links to Chinese Internet giant Tencent.

