IOC to pay athletes competing at Olympics, ends 130-year tradition

Starting with the 2026 Winter Olympics that was held in February this year, it will be paying every athlete competing at the Games the grant "to support their sporting career or career transition". (AP Photo)

It may not be a prize money but the International Olympic Committee ending its tradition of not paying athletes for competing at the Olympics by announcing a “grant” of USD 10,000. Dubbed the “Fit for the Future Olympian Grant”, the IOC said that, starting with the 2026 Winter Olympics that was held in February this year, it will be paying every athlete competing at the Games the grant “to support their sporting career or career transition”.

The IOC has pledged a fund of $100 million for the grant. “This grant will be available to every Olympian,” said Pau Gasol, the head of the IOC’s athletes’ commission. “Not just medal winners, not just athletes from certain countries, every Olympian. Because while every athlete’s journey is different, every Olympian has made sacrifices to reach the Olympic stage, years of dedication, years of hard work, years of believing in a dream.”