IOC chief praises Asian Games’ much-maligned accomodation facilities

International Olympic Committee President, Kirsty Coventry, right, greets members of the media during a visit to the press centre at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. AP/PTI(AP09_19_2026_000008B)

The buildup to the 2026 Asian Games was marred by organisational troubles, with players and coaches’ accomodation being thrown into disarray. However, the accomodations have got a nod of approval from International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry.

The complaints have ranged from athletes and coaches having to wait extraordinarily long hours to get a room to the living quarters being cramped and having undersized beds. However, Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion, said that the conditions were better than many athletes’ villages that she has stayed in. Japanese organisers scrapped initial plans for a dedicated Athletes’ Village in an effort to control costs, opting instead to house 17,000 athletes and officials across hotels, shipping-container-style huts and a cruise ship.