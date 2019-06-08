Toggle Menu
IOA general secretary meets sports minister Rijiju, discusses IOC banhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ioa-sports-minister-kiren-rijiju-ioc-ban-5770946/

IOA general secretary meets sports minister Rijiju, discusses IOC ban

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta Saturday held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.

Kiren Rijiju
IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Saturday held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee’s ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.

“IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon’ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC’s decision,” the IOA tweeted from its official handle.

Rijiju, just after taking charge as sports minister last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.

In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter. According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Coulter-Nile not sure of place in India game despite 92 against West Indies
2 Spain, Poland stay perfect in Euro 2020 qualification
3 French Open: Novak Djokovic in trouble as rain stops play