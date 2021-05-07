Injured victim of deadly brawl says wrestler Sushil Kumar involved: Police

Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana to nab wrestler Sushil, who is absconding. (FILE)

A day after a 23-year-old former junior national champion was beaten to death during a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area, Delhi police said one of the injured, Sonu Mahal alleged that two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was involved in the incident.

Raids are being conducted by the Delhi Police on the outskirts of Delhi and Haryana to nab wrestler Sushil, who is absconding. Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said, “We have recorded the statement of one of the victims, Sonu Mahal, who made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar. During investigation, we have found so far that the assailants came from outside.”

On Tuesday, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp. “We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium,” Sidhu said. Sources said that during the investigation, police also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal, in which faces of all the attackers can be seen when Sagar and others were being beaten up. “Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources said.

Police have recovered five cars, including two SUVs from the spot. One of them is registered in the name of Gurugram-based company. Another is registered in the name of one Haryana-based criminal, Mohit Ashoda, who is a close aide of one gangster Naveen Bali, police sources said.

Bali is running the gang after the gangster Neeraj Bawana was arrested. “Prince is a third-year student of Rohtak university and also associated with Bali. During investigation, several CCTV cameras were scanned, but the area where the incident took place was not covered by any of them. After scanning cameras located just outside the Chhatrasal stadium, it came to light that around 10-15 musclemen were present when the incident took place in the premises of the stadium. They, however, absconded before the arrival of police,” police sources said.

Investigation has revealed Sagar and his friends were staying in a house linked to Sushil near the stadium and had been asked to vacate recently. “In the initial probe, it has come out that…Sushil Pehelwan and his aides committed this crime…,” reads the FIR in the case registered on the basis of a PCR call and filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Jitendra Singh.