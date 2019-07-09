INDvNZ: Twitterati goes bersek after Mohammed Shami finds no place in playing XI

Toggle Menu
INDvNZ: Twitterati goes bersek after Mohammed Shami finds no place in playing XIhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/indvnz-twitterati-goes-bersek-after-mohammad-shami-finds-no-place-in-playing-xi-5822381/

Mohammad Shami's exclusion from the playing XI has also left the Twitterati including some of the cricket experts baffled.

Mohammad Shami
Mohammed Shami was also given rest from the match against Sri Lanka.

Despite 14 wickets in four matches he played in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Mohammed Shami has not got a place in Playing Xi in the semifinal match against New Zealand on Tuesday at Trent Bridge. India are playing with Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, while Yuzvendra Chahal has also been included for Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand won an all-important toss and opted to bat first. They brought back their warhorse Lockie Ferguson at Tim Southee’s expense for the crunch game. India, however, took a brave call of not including Mohammed Shami in the playing XI who was ‘rested’ for the Sri Lanka clash. It has also left the Twitterati including some of the cricket experts baffled and the pacer’s exclusion is being questioned.

Now losing the toss, India are bowling first and the conditions are helping the seamers. In this case, cricket experts and fans are reacting strongly for Mohammed Shami. Twitter is abuzz with such reactions.

