INDvNZ: Twitterati goes bersek after Mohammed Shami finds no place in playing XI

Despite 14 wickets in four matches he played in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, Mohammed Shami has not got a place in Playing Xi in the semifinal match against New Zealand on Tuesday at Trent Bridge. India are playing with Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, while Yuzvendra Chahal has also been included for Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand won an all-important toss and opted to bat first. They brought back their warhorse Lockie Ferguson at Tim Southee’s expense for the crunch game. India, however, took a brave call of not including Mohammed Shami in the playing XI who was ‘rested’ for the Sri Lanka clash. It has also left the Twitterati including some of the cricket experts baffled and the pacer’s exclusion is being questioned.

Now losing the toss, India are bowling first and the conditions are helping the seamers. In this case, cricket experts and fans are reacting strongly for Mohammed Shami. Twitter is abuzz with such reactions.

Can’t find the reason to #Shami out from knockout match. I thing #Shami should be played in next two match. Hope #India will won this match today and goes to the #Final_War 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Nasirul Shaikh (@NasirulShaikh2) July 9, 2019

Y not wicket taker #Shami @MdShami11 , height of stupidity not incliding him in playing XI — Indian (@tweet_poacher) July 9, 2019

Can anyone explain me??😕…Still No place for shami😭???😱 a man who has 14 wickets in his bag in just 4 matches… will it be costly for india??😶 Let’s hope for the best!👍 #IndVsNewZealand #CWC19 #Shami @MdShami11 #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/BxcF8CeB2r — musab jr.10😉 (@musab132kph) July 9, 2019