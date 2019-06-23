Indian women’s hockey team clinches FIH Series Finals, beats Japan 3-1

India clinched the women’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash here at Hiroshima on Sunday.

The Indian women eked put a hard fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Here comes the great news! India clinched the Women’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating Japan 3-1 in the finals at Hiroshima🇮🇳

What an amazing games displayed by Indian Women team🏑

CONGRATULATIONS GIRLS! https://t.co/QIBxlGq4H6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 23 June 2019

Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.

Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.

The Indian women’s team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.