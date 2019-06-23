Toggle Menu
Indian women’s hockey team clinches FIH Series Finals, beats Japan 3-1

The Indian women's team has already secured its place in the final round of the 2020 Olympics qualifiers after entering the final of this tournament.

Indian hockey team beat Japan 3-1 in the summit clash. (Source: Twitter)

India clinched the women’s FIH Series Finals hockey tournament by beating hosts Japan 3-1 in the summit clash here at Hiroshima on Sunday.

The Indian women eked put a hard fought win over the Asian champions at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Captain Rani Rampal gave India the lead in the 3rd minute before drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur struck twice (45th and 60th minutes) late in the match to set up the win.

Kanon Mori scored the lone goal for Japan in the 11th minute.

