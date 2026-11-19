Indian sport’s most pressing questions are going unasked. As three of its most powerful federations head into leadership contests, their administrators are consumed by nominations, alliances, legal challenges, and power manoeuvring.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) election should have been a chance to debate the 2036 Olympics ambition, starting with a basic question: Why should India host? At Hockey India, the focus should be on why a league credited with transforming men’s hockey over the past decade is struggling to find its feet again. At the All India Football Federation (AIFF), perhaps the debate should begin with something more basic: teaching Indian players to pass and trap the ball consistently before dreaming of grander ambitions.

Instead, the presidents of all three bodies — PT Usha at the IOA, Dilip Tirkey at Hockey India and Kalyan Chaubey at the AIFF — face uncertain paths to re-election. Their circumstances differ, but their tenures offer a glimpse into the difficulties of governing Indian sport, where sporting bodies are often pulled in multiple directions by competing interests, political interventions and internal power struggles.

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The stakes could hardly be higher. The IOA will have a central role in delivering the 2030 Commonwealth Games and leading India’s 2036 Olympic bid. Hockey India must build on the men’s team’s two successive Olympic medals while sustaining the women’s team’s progress. For the AIFF, the immediate challenge is to keep the game financially and administratively afloat.

Usha’s rise to the IOA presidency four years ago was sudden. Hand-picked by the government, the former track and field star was expected to bring authority and credibility to the Olympic body. Instead, her tenure has been marked by persistent friction within the executive council, with some members describing her governing style as confrontational. Audit reports have not been made public, and the growing discord has raised questions about the government’s continued support. That should not obscure one achievement: the IOA professionalised India’s support system at multi-sport events, helping athletes at a chaotic Asiad and CWG.

Tirkey, one of India’s finest defenders, took a markedly different approach. Where Usha did not shy away from confrontation, he seemed more reluctant to pick fights. He delivered on his promise to revive the Hockey India League, but its long-term financial sustainability remains uncertain.

His tenure also saw a breakdown in the working relationship between him and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, with the two often appearing to operate at cross-purposes. The controversy over the men’s team’s saffron jersey — introduced without, reportedly, Tirkey’s knowledge or the executive council’s approval — was another sign of a federation struggling to speak with one voice. Add to that disciplinary issues involving players and harassment cases, and the picture is far from settled.

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The latest flashpoint is Hockey India’s move against Odisha Hockey, which has challenged the federation’s action in court. The Orissa High Court has stayed the election process, leaving the polls in limbo.

Chaubey’s trajectory has been different again. Four years ago, his star was on the rise, becoming the IOA’s joint secretary and later acting CEO amid the body’s internal disputes while also leading the AIFF. His fortunes have since risen and fallen with the state of Indian football.

One man cannot be expected to solve the Indian football puzzle. But on Chaubey’s watch, the game has plumbed new depths: baffling administrative decisions, uncertainty over the Indian Super League, a disrupted domestic season and mounting liabilities have left the AIFF facing serious financial distress. Having entered the federation with the backing of the BJP, Chaubey is now reportedly seeking the support of Congress leader NA Haris, from the Karnataka football association, to keep his second-term bid alive.

It would be wrong to conclude that athletes are unsuited to running sports bodies. Those who have competed at the highest level can bring an invaluable understanding of the demands on athletes and the workings of a sport. But sporting stature alone cannot prepare anyone for the complexities of administration. Equally, a non-sporting background is no guarantee of competence. Indian boxing, led by a businessman Ajay Singh, offers its own example of a federation struggling with governance due to factions, even if the sport has delivered excellent results at CWG, Asiad and World’s this year. The problem, then, cannot simply be reduced to who occupies the top job.

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As one person involved in the IOA election process put it, Indian sport has too many interested parties, each pulling in different directions. Administrators have to contend not just with internal factions but also political interests and external pressures that can derail decision-making. The result is an ecosystem in which even a clear agenda can get buried under competing claims. At times, Indian sport can seem almost ungovernable.

That is what makes these elections consequential. The international sporting world will be watching whether India can manage something that has rarely come easily to its federations: a seamless transition of power. But beyond who wins, the more important test is whether the next leadership can focus on the work that has been left undone. Indian sport has plenty of problems to solve. Its administrators have spent far too much time fighting over who gets to solve them.