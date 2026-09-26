India Women beat Iran for Kabaddi gold, country’s third in 2026 Asian Games

The Indian Women's team won the Kabaddi gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, beating Iran in the final.

The Indian women’s kabaddi team went on an unbeaten run through its campaign, beating Iran to clinch the 2026 Asian Games gold medal on Saturday.

The dominant Indian side edged out Iran in a tense final clash at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium in Aichi-Nagoya, winning the contest by a 37-34 margin.

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The gold medal triumph was only India’s third of the ongoing Asiad competition, following the women’s cricket team and the shooting pair of Suruchi Singh Phogat and Kamaljeet in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event on Friday.

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India had annihilated Bangladesh and Japan in their Pool A games earlier in the tournament. They had also beaten Iran in the group-stages to seal the top spot.