India win women’s 4x400m relay gold at Asian Games 2026, sixth gold overall

India claimed their sixth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and their second of the day as the women’s 4x400m relay team stormed to victory at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. The quartet of Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain, who took silver in 3:30.21, and China, who settled for bronze in 3:31.02.

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The win extends India’s remarkable hold on the event, having now won the women’s 4x400m relay gold in six of the last seven Asian Games. It also capped a memorable day for Indian athletics, coming shortly after Neeru Dhanda’s historic trap shooting gold earlier in the day.