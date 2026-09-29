India win women’s 4x400m relay gold at Asian Games 2026, sixth gold overall

India claimed their sixth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games and their second of the day as the women’s 4x400m relay team stormed to victory at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Tuesday. The quartet of Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to finish ahead of Bahrain, who took silver in 3:30.21, and China, who settled for bronze in 3:31.02.
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The win extends India’s remarkable hold on the event, having now won the women’s 4x400m relay gold in six of the last seven Asian Games. It also capped a memorable day for Indian athletics, coming shortly after Neeru Dhanda’s historic trap shooting gold earlier in the day.
Vithya Ramraj, who anchored the relay, had already made headlines at these Games by breaking PT Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, and her run on the final leg helped seal a comfortable win over a strong Bahraini challenge. Prachi, who won bronze in the individual 400m earlier in the competition, and Kiran and Poovamma ensured India stayed in front through the early legs.
The gold takes India’s overall medal tally at the Games to 51, including six gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals.
More to follow…