India vs South Africa 1st T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Who will get in to captain Rishabh Pant’s starting lineup?

Ind vs SA 1st T20 Playing XI Prediction: With KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of the series on the evening before the first match, newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant and the think tank would’ve had close to 24 hours to rethink their playing XI.

A total of eight players, including the full time captain Rohit Sharma, who featured in India’s last T20I series against Sri Lanka in March are missing from the squad against South Africa. The visitors, South Africa on the other hand haven’t played a T20I since the World Cup last year and have almost the same squad for the series with the exceptions of Wayne Parnell, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen.

On the matter of team’s combination, Rishabh Pant said the team will be taking a call on who replaces KL Rahul as the opener. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is the only designated opener other than Ishan Kishan in the squad, is likely to get a go.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma also mentioned that he is likely to move at the top of the order in the series. But with Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markaram all present in the squad, it remains to be seen how the captain will accommodate himself up the order.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, India have the ominous Hardik Pandya bowling at full tilt back in the mix. India are likely to line him up with a three man pace attack consisting of Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan. Umran Malik might have to wait for his India cap.

“People who have come first, we’ll try to give them early chances then we’ll decide how to go from there,” Pant had said on Wednesday.

The right arm-left arm duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel can be the spin attack India choose for the first T20I in Kotla.

South Africa have fast bowling riches in their squad, with the addition of Marco Jansen.

Pitch report: The wicket looked surprisingly green on Tuesday, but a lot of the grass was trimmed by the time the team arrived to train on Wednesday. They are more likely to go ahead with Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius as their pacers coupled with the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Squads:

India Squad: Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

Predicted XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi