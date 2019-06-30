Toggle Menu
India vs England: Jonny Bairstow hits his first World Cup ton at Edgbastonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/india-vs-england-jonny-bairstow-hits-his-first-world-cup-ton-at-edgbaston-5807679/

India vs England: Jonny Bairstow hits his first World Cup ton at Edgbaston

India vs England: Bairstow took 90 balls to reach his first ever world cup century and put India on the backfoot before getting out for 111.

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow unsettles the Indian bowling attack with shots all over the park.

In a must-win match for England, their openers have made India toil with their hard hittings on Sunday at Birmingham. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow first made a 160-run partnership and after Jason Roy’s departure, Bairstow went on to made his first world cup ton. He took 90 balls to reach his first ever world cup century and put India on the backfoot. Bairstow got out for 111 when caught at deep point by Rishabh Pant off Shami’s ball. Jason Roy also scored a blistering 66 off just 57 balls with shots to all parts of the ground.

This is Bairstow’s 8th ODI century and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time for his side as they are grappling to bring their World Cup campaign back on track after back-to-back losses in their previous two games. Roy and Bairstow settled down so quickly to unsettle Indian bowling attack as Bumrah, Shami looked ineffective and then Chahal and Kuldeep were also hit for mighty sixes and fours.

Have a look at the twitter reactions-

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Points proven, FIFA Women’s World Cup heads into grand finale
2 India vs England: Tweeple explodes on Aleem Dar for his ‘poor’ umpiring
3 Watch: Ravindra Jadeja shocks Jason Roy with a stunning catch