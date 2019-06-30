India vs England: Jonny Bairstow hits his first World Cup ton at Edgbaston

In a must-win match for England, their openers have made India toil with their hard hittings on Sunday at Birmingham. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow first made a 160-run partnership and after Jason Roy’s departure, Bairstow went on to made his first world cup ton. He took 90 balls to reach his first ever world cup century and put India on the backfoot. Bairstow got out for 111 when caught at deep point by Rishabh Pant off Shami’s ball. Jason Roy also scored a blistering 66 off just 57 balls with shots to all parts of the ground.

Advertising

This is Bairstow’s 8th ODI century and it couldn’t have arrived at a better time for his side as they are grappling to bring their World Cup campaign back on track after back-to-back losses in their previous two games. Roy and Bairstow settled down so quickly to unsettle Indian bowling attack as Bumrah, Shami looked ineffective and then Chahal and Kuldeep were also hit for mighty sixes and fours.

Have a look at the twitter reactions-

– Johnny Bairstow got his first World Cup hundred 111(109)

– Huge praise for Gary Lineker 👏#CWC19 #INDvENG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sjlol5yzCe — Sports Freak (@SportsF20689858) June 30, 2019