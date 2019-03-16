India to host 2020 Under-17 Women’s World Cup: AIFF

Three years after it hosted the under-17 men’s football World Cup, India will host the women’s edition next year, it was announced on Friday, Soon after the FIFA Council meeting concluded in Miami, All India Football Federation (AIFF) declared the world body has chosen India to host the 2020 under-17 women’s World Cup. “We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020,” the AIFF said in a tweet.

Advertising

As hosts, India will be guaranteed participating in the tournament – the first ever time the team will play in the under-17 world cup. India has around 18 months to form a team. The World Cup is likely to be held across four cities. The AIFF had submitted its bid officially last year and received government’s support in January this year. The sports ministry, however, did not grant `50 crore demanded by the AIFF at the time, saying they will release it only after studying the development blueprint.

The government had spent more than Rs 100 crore on infrastructure when India had hosted the under-17 men’s World Cup in 2017. India had prepared for four years for that tournament and still lost all three group matches.

Having successfully bid for the junior events, the AIFF has now set its sights on bigger tournaments. A federation official had said earlier this week that they are considering to bid for several international tournaments, including the men’s FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, men and women’s AFC U-23 Championship 2022 and the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

24-team club World Cup

Advertising

FIFA will go ahead with a new 24-team Club World Cup starting in 2021, the ruling body’s President Gianni Infantino said on Friday. Infantino, speaking at a news conference, said FIFA had made the decision at its council meeting on Friday. His comments came after the European Clubs Association wrote a letter asking him not make a decision now and saying they would not take part in 2021 tournament. Infantino said he believed a 48-team World Cup in 2022 in Qatar is “feasible”, adding that FIFA would continue to study the options. “If it happens — fantastic. If it doesn’t happen — fantastic also,” he said.

No decision will be made on expanding that tournament, with possible additional host nations, until June, Infantino said. The FIFA Council also decided to use VAR video review technology at June’s Women’s World Cup in France.