India squad for New Zealand series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns in T20Is; Jurel to lead IND A

Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to the national side after a four-year absence, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) including him in the T20I side for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The 36-year-old’s last international appearance for India came in a T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. Incidentally, it is the same venue and opponent that will now mark the end of his long exile from the national setup.

The decision was taken during a selection meeting held on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, where the interim head of the selection committee, Pragyan Ojha, along with secretary Devajit Saikia and other selectors, finalised the T20I and India A squads. Bhuvneshwar’s return is seen as a major boost for India’s white-ball bowling attack, particularly given his expertise in swinging the new ball and his effectiveness during the powerplay overs.