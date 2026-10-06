India squad for New Zealand series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns in T20Is; Jurel to lead IND A

Alongside the senior T20I squad, the BCCI also announced the India A side that will travel to New Zealand for three four-day matches against New Zealand A starting October 24.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 09:02 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was called-up in India's T20I side for New Zealand tour. (Sportzpics)FILE - Bhuvneshwar Kumar was called-up in India's T20I side for New Zealand tour. (Sportzpics)
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Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a stunning return to the national side after a four-year absence, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) including him in the T20I side for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The 36-year-old’s last international appearance for India came in a T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. Incidentally, it is the same venue and opponent that will now mark the end of his long exile from the national setup.

The decision was taken during a selection meeting held on Tuesday at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, where the interim head of the selection committee, Pragyan Ojha, along with secretary Devajit Saikia and other selectors, finalised the T20I and India A squads. Bhuvneshwar’s return is seen as a major boost for India’s white-ball bowling attack, particularly given his expertise in swinging the new ball and his effectiveness during the powerplay overs.

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The 40-day tour, which begins on October 22, will be the largest men’s bilateral cricket series ever held in the country, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches. The T20I leg will kick off in Christchurch, with subsequent matches in Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton before the ODI series begins on November 4.

The Test matches, scheduled for November 19–23 in Wellington and November 27–December 1 in Christchurch, will be crucial for both teams’ ICC World Test Championship final qualification. This tour also marks India’s first Test assignment in New Zealand since 2019 and their first white-ball series in the country since 2022.

Alongside the senior T20I squad, the BCCI also announced the India A side that will travel to New Zealand for three four-day matches against New Zealand A starting October 24.

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The ODI and Test squads for the senior team will be announced later.

India T20I squad for New Zealand tour:

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

India A squad for New Zealand tour:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Smaran, Rishabh Pant* [WK], Dhruv Jurel [C] [WK], Washington Sundar, Auqib Nabi, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Mukesh Choudhary, Sai Sudarsan, Yash Rathod, Mukesh Kumar

*Subject to fitness

India tour of New Zealand 2026 – Full Match Schedule

Match Date Venue
T20I Series
1st T20I 22 October Christchurch
2nd T20I 24 October Christchurch
3rd T20I 27 October Wellington
4th T20I 30 October Auckland
5th T20I 1 November Hamilton
ODI Series
1st ODI 4 November Auckland
2nd ODI 7 November Wellington
3rd ODI 10 November Hamilton
4th ODI 13 November Mount Maunganui
5th ODI 15 November Mount Maunganui
Test Series
1st Test 19-23 November Wellington
2nd Test 27 Nov- 1 Dec Christchurch

IND A tour of New Zealand – Full Schedule

Match Format Dates Venue
1st Unofficial Test Multi-Day Oct 24 – Oct 27 Lincoln
2nd Unofficial Test Multi-Day Oct 31 – Nov 03
Christchurch
3rd Unofficial Test Multi-Day Nov 07 – Nov 10 Lincoln

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