India win second gold medal of Asian Games: Suruchi, Kamaljeet storm to mixed team title

3 min readNagoyaUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 09:08 AM IST
India’s shooting range offered contrasting fortunes on Friday, with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event even as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar endured a costly standing series in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event to narrowly miss out on the title.
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Suruchi and Kamaljeet, paired at the last minute, converted a second opportunity into India’s shooting gold of the day after both had endured disappointment in their individual events.
This is India’s second gold medal of the Nagoya Games after the women’s cricket team title.
Suruchi and Kamaljeet won the gold after an impressive performance, finishing with a total of 484.6, 6.6 points ahead of second-placed South Korean pair of Choo Gaeun and Hong Suhyeon. The Indian duo had topped qualification, too, with a total of 587.
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet in action in the 10m air pistol mixed team final.
For Suruchi, the gold came after she missed the women’s 10m air pistol final earlier in the Games. Kamaljeet had come even closer in the men’s event, finishing ninth — one point outside the final.
Their gold provided a lift at the range even as India’s rifle trio were left to rue their standing series, coming close to the team 3-position title but settling for a silver, finishing four points behind China, who took a gold with a total of 1,766.
Tomar, Patil and Niraj had been in a strong position in the 50m 3P team event after the kneeling and prone stages, but their scores dropped in standing, allowing the leading teams to close the gap.
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The standing position is the final and most demanding stage of the event, requiring shooters to control the rifle without the support offered by the prone position. The Indian trio were unable to maintain their earlier advantage and were forced to settle for silver.
Tomar was leading the pack heading into the final round but a 97 and 95 in the last two series meant he dropped to third. Patil, too, shot a 97 and 96 in the last two series to fall to ninth spot.
Tomar and Niraj will have a chance to make amends in the individual final, which will be held later on Friday.
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