India win second gold medal of Asian Games: Suruchi, Kamaljeet storm to mixed team title

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won India its second gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 in the 10m air pistol mixed team final. (Express Photo)

India’s shooting range offered contrasting fortunes on Friday, with Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet winning gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event even as Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar endured a costly standing series in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event to narrowly miss out on the title.

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Suruchi and Kamaljeet, paired at the last minute, converted a second opportunity into India’s shooting gold of the day after both had endured disappointment in their individual events.

This is India’s second gold medal of the Nagoya Games after the women’s cricket team title.