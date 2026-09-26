India retain men’s Asian Games kabaddi gold, beat Iran in final

Indian players tackle an Iranian player during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The Indian men’s kabaddi team retained their Asian Games gold medal, beating Iran 40-34 in the final in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. The two sides were matching each other toe-to-toe throughout the first half but India pretty much outplayed Iran entirely in the second.

Emulating the Indian women’s team that saw off Iran 37-34 in the final earlier in the day, the men’s side also extended their dominant run in the tournament, handing their fourth gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games.

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India had topped the group stages with a flawless run, beating Japan, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh and Korea to top pool A. They subsequently thwarted Thailand 66-28 in the semi-final.