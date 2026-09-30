India defend Asian Games women’s team Archery gold, beat China in final

India bagged their seventh gold medal of the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, as the women’s Compound Archery team retained its title from the previous edition.

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The women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikita Thaniparthi, delivered a superlative performance to edge out China in the final, scoring 238-234.

Retaining their gold medal in the event from the Hangzhou Games in 2023, India also equalled the world and Asian record set by South Korea in 2014 to clinch the gold medal for the second time during the competition.

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Earlier in the day, India edged out South Korea 234-233 in the semi-final. With South Korea piling up pressure in the second half of the match and levelling the scores at 175-all, the Indians first took a one-point lead, and then two 10s from Chikitha and Prithika and a nine from Jyothi helped India seal a one-point win.