India defend Asian Games women’s team Archery gold, beat China in final

The women's team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikita Thaniparthi, delivered a superlative performance to edge out China in the final, scoring 238-234.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 08:11 AM IST
India's compound archery women's team equalled the world record to bag gold at the 2026 Asian Games. (AP Photo)India's compound archery women's team equalled the world record to bag gold at the 2026 Asian Games. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India bagged their seventh gold medal of the ongoing 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday, as the women’s Compound Archery team retained its title from the previous edition.

FOLLOW: ASIAN GAMES 2026 DAY 12 LIVE UPDATES

The women’s team, comprising Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikita Thaniparthi, delivered a superlative performance to edge out China in the final, scoring 238-234.

Retaining their gold medal in the event from the Hangzhou Games in 2023, India also equalled the world and Asian record set by South Korea in 2014 to clinch the gold medal for the second time during the competition.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Earlier in the day, India edged out South Korea 234-233 in the semi-final. With South Korea piling up pressure in the second half of the match and levelling the scores at 175-all, the Indians first took a one-point lead, and then two 10s from Chikitha and Prithika and a nine from Jyothi helped India seal a one-point win.

India have medalled at every edition of the compound archery women’s team event since its inception in 2014, bagging a bronze in 2014 and a silver at 2018 before twin golds. The 30-year-old Jyothi  has been part of all four medal-winning contingents.

The title win propelled India to the ninth position in the overall standings. On Tuesday, the country bagged its sixth gold medal with a historic showing by the Women’s 4x400m relay team in the final.

India’s run to Women’s Compound Archery gold:

  • beat Mongolia (by world record score of 238)
  • beat Kazakhstan
  • beat South Korea by 1 point
  • beat China (by world record score of 238)

MORE TO FOLLOW

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments