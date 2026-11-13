Extremely regrettable, negatively affects India’s reputation: IOC on IOA election disputes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed ‘extreme regret’ and ‘disappointment’ over the fresh controversy surrounding the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) election process, saying the disputes have once again damaged the functioning and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.

The IOC’s rebuke comes days before India is set to make a presentation in its bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

In a strongly worded statement, an IOC spokesperson told The Indian Express: “The IOC is very disappointed to note that, once again, issues and disputes seem to have resurfaced in the conduct of the IOA election process and in the implementation of the rules governing the IOA elections, despite all the efforts made over the past few years to establish a strong governance framework for the IOA in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the Basic Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement. This extremely regrettable situation is, once again, negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.”