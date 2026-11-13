Extremely regrettable, negatively affects India’s reputation: IOC on IOA election disputes

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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has expressed ‘extreme regret’ and ‘disappointment’ over the fresh controversy surrounding the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) election process, saying the disputes have once again damaged the functioning and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.
The IOC’s rebuke comes days before India is set to make a presentation in its bid to host the 2036 Olympics.
In a strongly worded statement, an IOC spokesperson told The Indian Express: “The IOC is very disappointed to note that, once again, issues and disputes seem to have resurfaced in the conduct of the IOA election process and in the implementation of the rules governing the IOA elections, despite all the efforts made over the past few years to establish a strong governance framework for the IOA in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the Basic Principles of Good Governance within the Olympic Movement. This extremely regrettable situation is, once again, negatively affecting the operations and reputation of the Olympic Movement in India.”
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The IOC also made a direct appeal to the IOA and the Electoral Officer overseeing the process, urging them to ensure that the elections are conducted in accordance with the Olympic Charter and the IOA Constitution.
“The IOC has urged the IOA and the Electoral Officer directly responsible for the IOA election process to ensure that the IOA elections can be conducted in full compliance with the Olympic Charter, the IOA Constitution, and all applicable rules, in a free and fair manner and without any external interference,” the spokesperson said.
The IOC’s intervention comes amid mounting questions over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process, which has been marked by withdrawals, allegations of campaigning violations and disagreements over the rules governing the selection of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM).
The controversy intensified after IOA president P T Usha failed to secure a place among the eight SOM representatives elected to the General Assembly on November 9. Usha finished fifth in the women’s contest with 40 votes, behind Anju Bobby George (53), Rani Rampal (50), Dola Banerjee (45) and Saina Nehwal (43).
The process also saw eight male and five female candidates withdraw from the contest. Allegations of external pressure on candidates to withdraw have since surfaced, while Usha has approached the IOC seeking an independent examination of alleged violations and possible interference in the elections.
Usha, however, remains in contention for a second term after being nominated to the IOA General Assembly by the Ice Hockey Association of India, having missed out through the SOM route.
The December 5 elections will determine the IOA’s next president and other office-bearers, with Anju Bobby George and several Olympic medallists, including Gagan Narang and Saina Nehwal, expected to be in contention.