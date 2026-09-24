India’s pistol shooters fail to defend a single 2023 Asian Games medal

At the 2023 Asian Games, India’s 10m air pistol shooters won four medals, two gold and two silver. At the ongoing 2026 edition, no Indian pistol shooter has managed to defend a single one of them.

The men’s shooters failed to reach the final in both individual and team events. Among the women, only Manu Bhaker made the final, finishing fifth. India lost the women’s individual gold and silver from 2023, the men’s team gold, and the women’s team silver, missing out on team medals in both events altogether.

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Indian shooting’s high performance director Pierre Beauchamp declined to discuss the results. “I cannot speak right now. I will only talk after India’s competition at the Games are over,” he told PTI.