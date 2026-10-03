India defend Asian Games hockey gold, beat Malaysia 5-1 in final to qualify for LA28

The Indian men’s hockey team thrashed Malaysia 5-1 in the final at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, winning the gold medal and successfully defending their Asian title for the first time in history.

The victory also secured India’s qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

India won their fifth hockey gold at the Asian Games, and the 2026 edition became the first time both the men’s and women’s Indian teams won gold together. The women’s team had beaten China earlier to win their first gold medal in 44 years, ending a long wait for the title.

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The men’s side, led by Harmanpreet Singh, had earlier defeated arch-rivals and the most successful team at the Asiad, Pakistan, 4-3 in a nerve-wracking semifinal to reach the summit clash. Against Malaysia, India took the lead through a Harmanpreet penalty corner conversion early in the first quarter, only for Malaysia to hit back within three minutes.