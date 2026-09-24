India medal tally at Asian Games 2026: Full winners list as of Day 6

As of day 6 of the Asian Games 2026, India have won 14 medals with a gold, five silver and seven bronze medals across cricket, shooting, weightlifting, badminton, soft tennis, rowing, wushu and MMA.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 09:04 AM IST
Asian Games medal tally: Roshibina Devi (L) won a silver medal in Wushu while rowers Salman Khan and Satnam Singh won bronze for India on Day 6. (PTI Photo)Asian Games medal tally: Roshibina Devi (L) won a silver medal in Wushu while rowers Salman Khan and Satnam Singh won bronze for India on Day 6. (PTI Photo)
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The 2026 Asian Games have entered the sixth day with Team India bagging two early medals on Thursday. After a day of multiple heartbreaks in the form of fourth-placed finishes on Wednesday, the day had begun with another medal miss by a whisker, when Balraj Panwar, competing in the men’s singles sculls final, finished 4th after being in silver-medal position till the final 500 metres.

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However, rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan set Day 6 for India at the Asian Games rolling with a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls event.

Roshibina Devi then claimed a silver medal in wushu after losing the final to Zhang Xiaoyu of China in the women’s 60kg sanda event. This is her third successive Asiad medal across as many editions, having won a bronze in 2018 and a silver in 2023.

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India’s first gold medal of the 20th edition of the Games was clinched by the women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who beat Sri Lanka by an emphatic 147 runs in the final on Tuesday.

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Earlier, India’s first medals came in the shooting range where Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod won silver in women’s team 10m air rifle. Elavenil went on to win silver in the individual event as well.

The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team has combined to win three medals for India on Monday at the Asian Games, with the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane combining to win a team silver before Dhillon won an individual silver and Rudrankksh won an individual bronze. Meanwhile, Suchika Tariyal was forced to accept a bronze medal in the MMA event in the women’s traditional 60kg against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon.

Here’s a look at the full list of India’s medallists at 2026 Asian Games [Day 6]

No. Sport Event Athlete(s) Medal
1 Cricket Women’s Indian women’s cricket team Gold
2 Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver
3 Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver
4 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Silver
5 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver
6 Weighlifting Women’s 49kg Mirabai Chanu Silver
7 Wushu Women’s sanda 60kg Naorem Roshibina Devi Silver
8 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze
9 Shooting Women’s skeet team Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal Bronze
10 Shooting Men’s skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill Bronze
11 MMA Women’s traditional -60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze
12 Soft Tennis Men’s Singles Jay Meena Bronze
13 Badminton Men’s Team Bronze
14 Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Satnam Singh and Salman Khan Bronze

Updated as of September 24, 2026

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