India medal tally at Asian Games 2026: Full winners list as of Day 6

The 2026 Asian Games have entered the sixth day with Team India bagging two early medals on Thursday. After a day of multiple heartbreaks in the form of fourth-placed finishes on Wednesday, the day had begun with another medal miss by a whisker, when Balraj Panwar, competing in the men’s singles sculls final, finished 4th after being in silver-medal position till the final 500 metres.

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However, rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan set Day 6 for India at the Asian Games rolling with a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls event.

Roshibina Devi then claimed a silver medal in wushu after losing the final to Zhang Xiaoyu of China in the women’s 60kg sanda event. This is her third successive Asiad medal across as many editions, having won a bronze in 2018 and a silver in 2023.