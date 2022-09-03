scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

India Junior International Grand Prix 2022: Top-seed Prince Dahal loses to qualifier Abhinav Mangalam

Meanwhile, Maharashtra lad Darshan Pujari and Pune-based Tara Shah advanced into the pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins.

The badminton tournament was played at the P E Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex on Friday. (Representational/File)

World Junior Number Nine and top-seeded at the India Junior International Grand Prix 2022, Prince Dahal, was in for a rude shock as he crashed out of the tournament after he lost to qualifier Abhinav Mangalam in the Round of 32. The badminton tournament was played at the P E Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex on Friday.

Prince went down to unseeded qualifier 17-year-old Mangalam who set the tone to win the first game before losing the next but making a comeback in the last set and sealing his place in the pre-quarterfinal with a 25-23, 14-21, 22-20 victory, in a marathon battle lasting 55 minutes.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra lad Darshan Pujari and Pune-based Tara Shah advanced into the pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins. Pujari, a Khelo India winner, got the better of Samarveer 21-8, 22-20, while seventh-seeded Shah needed three games to get the better of Stuti Agrawal 21-10, 17-21, 21-6 in a 44-minute women’s singles encounter.

In other singles matches, unseeded shuttler Rujula Ramu logged the only upset of the section by shocking sixth seed Siti Nurshuhaini of Malaysia, 20-22, 21-19, 21-11 in a 44-minutes face-off. Meanwhile, Abhishek Santhoshkumar forced out 13th seed Md Nazmul Islam Joy of Bangladesh 21-14, 8-21, 21-10.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 12:11:26 am
Latest News

