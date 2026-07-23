India hit by doping woes at CWG; judoka removed, weightlifting team sanctioned

India is expected to win at least half-a-dozen medals in weightlifting, and the squad size reduction is likely to affect the tally. (PTI Photo)

Even before the Glasgow Commonwealth Games were declared open on Thursday, the Indian contingent suffered a setback after two of its medal prospects – one each in weightlifting and judo – were withdrawn following anti-doping rule violations.

Arun Kumar, a Judoka participating in the 78 kg category, was removed from the judo squad after he was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Although judo team is yet to leave for Glasgow, India can’t name a replacement due to the competition rules.

Hours after Kumar’s suspension, it was revealed that another Indian athlete, weightlifter Dilbagh Singh, would return from Glasgow – although for no fault of his own. Indian weightlifting has reported five positive cases during the period of June 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026. Consequently, India’s athlete quota was slashed from 16 to 11.