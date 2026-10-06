India, Germany, Qatar & Turkiye among 7 countries interested in hosting 2036 Olympics

India are among seven countries eyeing to get 2036 Olympics hosting rights. (FILE PHOTO)

India are among seven countries, alongside Germany, Qatar, Turkiye, and South Africa, that are interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics and have been invited to present their Games projects to the IOC’s Future Host Commission next month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.

As per the IOC, the Games projects will be assessed on several technical factors, which include the venue master plan, athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.

“The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, are (in alphabetical order): Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye,” read a statement from the IOC.