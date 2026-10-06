India, Germany, Qatar & Turkiye among 7 countries interested in hosting 2036 Olympics

India are among seven countries, alongside Germany, Qatar, Turkiye, and South Africa, that are interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics and have been invited to present their Games projects to the IOC’s Future Host Commission next month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Tuesday.
As per the IOC, the Games projects will be assessed on several technical factors, which include the venue master plan, athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.
“The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, are (in alphabetical order): Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye,” read a statement from the IOC.
“There are also a number of NOCs taking part in noncommittal talks with the IOC about hosting future Olympic Games beyond 2036. The Interested Parties have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November,” it added.
The IOC sets out the next phase of the process for selecting the host of the 2036 Olympic Games. 🏅 More details ⬇️ 🔗https://t.co/2lGaSkYaUP https://t.co/pICvU1AYnz
— IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) October 6, 2026
The world body, however, did not share the exact timeline for these presentations. The IOC, keeping this schedule in view, said no other Interested Parties will be considered for 2036 after October 31.
India submitted their Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024, with Ahmedabad being their city of choice to host the mega-event, which has never been held in the country before.
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The host selection process was subsequently halted by new IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who said fresh feedback would be taken from member nations to streamline the process.
The host of the 2036 Games will be known in mid-2029, and India’s negotiations will be led by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in collaboration with the Gujarat government and with the support of the Union Sports Ministry.
“I was fortunate to compete at five Olympic Games, across four continents. Each had their own character. Each host brought something unique through its people, its culture and the way it chose to stage the Games,” said IOC President Kirsty Coventry.
“But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do. As an athlete, you spend years working to make your Olympic dream come true.
“The experience you have when you finally reach the Olympic Games stays with you for the rest of your life. That is why, for every future host, delivering the best possible experience for the athletes must always be the starting point,” she added.
(With PTI inputs)