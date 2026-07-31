India’s Esports World Cup 2026 campaign: Free Fire highs-lows; Chess, BGMI await

Indian teams made their biggest-ever appearance at the Esports World Cup 2026 in Paris, with multiple organisations competing across different titles. The Free Fire campaign delivered a historic moment but ended on a disappointing note.

Three Indian teams, Team Apex Gaming, S8UL Esports, and Total Gaming Esports, made history by qualifying for the Free Fire World Cup, marking India’s first-ever presence in the event. Team Apex provided the tournament’s brightest moment for India, securing a Booyah in the Survival Stage, the country’s first at a Free Fire World Cup, and finishing second in their group to reach the Grand Finals. The title round, however, proved brutal. Both S8UL and Team Apex finished at the bottom of the 12-team leaderboard, with S8UL in 11th place and Apex in 12th. Total Gaming Esports were eliminated earlier in the Survival Stage despite winning two Booyahs. Mexico’s LYON took the trophy with a record-breaking 33-elimination performance.