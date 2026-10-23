India ends Asian Para Games 2026 with record medal tally

The Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games ended the campaign with the best ever performance at the continental showpiece with a total of 114 medals including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals. India is placed fourth in the medal table right now. There is one more day left in the Asian Para Games but there won’t be any Indian in the action tomorrow.

India surpassed the previous edition medal count of 108 medals which had 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. India had originally won 111 medals but three medals were stripped off due to doping charges of Neeraj Yadav and Parveen.

The performance in Aichi Nagoya has surpassed the expectations as the Indian contingent that was sent to this edition was heavily trimmed as compared to the last edition. A total of 168 para athletes travelled for the Games this time as compared to 309 athletes in Hangzhou.