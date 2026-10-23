India ends Asian Para Games 2026 with record medal tally

The Indian contingent at the Asian Para Games ended the campaign with the best ever performance at the continental showpiece with a total of 114 medals including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze medals. India is placed fourth in the medal table right now. There is one more day left in the Asian Para Games but there won’t be any Indian in the action tomorrow.
India surpassed the previous edition medal count of 108 medals which had 27 gold, 32 silver and 49 bronze medals. India had originally won 111 medals but three medals were stripped off due to doping charges of Neeraj Yadav and Parveen.
The performance in Aichi Nagoya has surpassed the expectations as the Indian contingent that was sent to this edition was heavily trimmed as compared to the last edition. A total of 168 para athletes travelled for the Games this time as compared to 309 athletes in Hangzhou.
As usual Para Athletics accounted for more than half of the medal tally as the Indian para athletics team won a total of 65 medals with 22 gold, 19 silver, and 24 bronze medals. This is 12 more medals than the previous edition where the Para Athletics team had won 53 medals in total (three medals were stripped off).
Para Badminton was the second largest contributor with 16 medals including three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals. However, this is five less than the previous edition where India had won 21 medals.
Para Swimming and Para Table Tennis were the two events where the Indian athletes improved massively.
The Para swimming team had won one medal last time but contributed 11 medals this time with three silver and eight bronze. Similarly, Para TT athletes had won two bronze last time but contributed seven bronze medals this time significantly boosting the medal table.
In Para Archery and Para Shooting, India had similar numbers like last edition winning six and five medals respectively as compared to seven and six medals in 2023 edition.