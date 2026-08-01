India at CWG 2026 Day 10 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

India's Jaismine Lamboria, in red, competes against Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela during a women's 57kg semifinal boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Jaismine advanced to the finals. (PTI Photo)

After 10 boxers qualified for the final on Friday, all of them will be in action in the gold/silver medal final match on Saturday with Narender Berwal, Sachin Siwach, Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Choudhary, Jadumani Singh, Arundhati Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush Panghal and Preeti Pawar all gunning for the top of the podium finish in their respective categories.

Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be going after medals in the Triple jump while Gulveer Singh will aim to win another medal, this time in Men’s 5000m. After three Judokas gave India medals, Saturday will see more athletes trying to emulate them.