India at CWG 2026 Day 10 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

After 10 boxers qualified for the final on Friday, all of them will be in action in the gold/silver medal final match on Saturday with Narender Berwal, Sachin Siwach, Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Choudhary, Jadumani Singh, Arundhati Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush Panghal and Preeti Pawar all gunning for the top of the podium finish in their respective categories.
Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be going after medals in the Triple jump while Gulveer Singh will aim to win another medal, this time in Men’s 5000m. After three Judokas gave India medals, Saturday will see more athletes trying to emulate them.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|Round / Stage
|Medal Event
|14:30
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Sprint
|David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh
|Qualifying
|No
|14:35
|Para Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put F57
|Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal
|Final
|Yes
|14:40
|Athletics
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
|Final
|Yes
|14:50
|Para Athletics
|Men’s 1500m T54
|Ramesh Shanmugam
|Final
|Yes
|15:00
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m Race Walk
|Priyanka, Ravina
|Final
|Yes
|15:27
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Sprint
|David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh
|1/8 Final
|No (Subject to qualification)
|15:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 54 Kg
|Preeti
|Final
|Yes
|15:45
|Boxing
|Women’s 57 Kg
|Jaismine
|Final
|Yes
|15:50
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
|Sectional Play
|No
|15:54
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Round of 16
|No
|16:03
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Sprint
|David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh
|Quarterfinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|16:15
|Boxing
|Men’s 55 Kg
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|Final
|Yes
|16:19
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 10km Scratch Race
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
|Qualifying
|No (Subject to qualification)
|16:36
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Round of 16
|No
|17:00
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Quarterfinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|17:18
|Judo
|Men’s 81 kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Quarterfinal
|No
|17:30
|Judo
|Women’s 70 kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Quarterfinal
|No
|17:36
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Quarterfinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|17:54
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Repechage
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:00
|Judo
|Men’s 81 kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Repechage
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:06
|Judo
|Women’s 70 kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Repechage
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:12
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Repechage
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:24
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:30
|Judo
|Men’s 81 kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:30
|Judo
|Women’s 70 kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|18:30
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|19:38
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Sprint
|David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|20:48
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Bronze Medal
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:00
|Judo
|Women’s 63 kg
|Unnati Sharma
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 51 Kg
|Sakshi
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:15
|Boxing
|Women’s 60Kg
|Priya
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:30
|Judo
|Men’s 81 kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Bronze Medal
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 70 Kg
|Arundhati Choudhary
|Final
|Yes
|21:42
|Judo
|Men’s 81 kg
|Harsh Tokas
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:45
|Boxing
|Women’s 75 Kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|21:48
|Judo
|Women’s 70 kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Bronze Medal
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:00
|Judo
|Women’s 70 kg
|Inunganbi Takhellambam
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 60 Kg
|Sachin
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:02
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Sprint
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:15
|Boxing
|Men’s 80 Kg
|Ankush
|Final
|Yes
|22:20
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Sectional Play
|No
|22:30
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Bronze Medal
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:30
|Boxing
|Men’s 90+kg
|Narender
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:42
|Judo
|Men’s 90 kg
|Karanjit Singh Maan
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|22:50
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 10km Scratch Race
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar
|Final
|Yes (Subject to qualification)
|23:35
|Athletics
|Men’s Pole Vault
|Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
|Final
|Yes
|23:45
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
|Semifinal
|No (Subject to qualification)
|00:15(+1d)
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|
Final
|
Yes
|1:10 (+1d))
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|
Semifinal
|
No (Subject to qualification)
|1:50(+1d)
|Athletics
|Mixed 4 x 400m Relay
|Rajesh Ramesh (M)
Vishal TK (M)
Ansa Babu (F)
Neeru Pathak (F)
Rashdeep Kaur (F)
|
Final
|
Yes
India’s historic first-ever judo gold medals, a javelin throw double podium led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and a stunning day in the boxing ring, where 10 pugilists marched into the finals, highlighted another memorable day for the country’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by becoming India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the sport, while Yamini Mourya added a silver to complete the country’s best-ever campaign in judo.
In athletics, Neeraj settled for silver in the men’s javelin throw under challenging conditions, while debutant Yashvir Singh produced a sensational personal best with his final attempt to snatch bronze.
National record holder Tejaswin Shankar also entered the history books by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon with a bronze.
The boxing contingent enjoyed a near-flawless day as Arundhati Choudhary upset defending champion Rosie Eccles, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and seven other Indians booked places in their respective gold medal bouts.
India also continued its impressive run in lawn bowls, with the men’s pairs team extending its unbeaten streak to four matches, while the cyclists endured a disappointing outing at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.