India at CWG 2026 Day 10 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

It was a dramatic day for Indians on Friday, more medals could be coming on the tenth day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readAug 1, 2026 07:00 AM IST
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in red, competes against Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela during a women's 57kg semifinal boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Jaismine advanced to the finals. (PTI Photo)India's Jaismine Lamboria, in red, competes against Lesotho's Rapelang Maselela during a women's 57kg semifinal boxing match at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Jaismine advanced to the finals. (PTI Photo)
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After 10 boxers qualified for the final on Friday, all of them will be in action in the gold/silver medal final match on Saturday with Narender Berwal, Sachin Siwach, Lovlina Borgohain, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Choudhary, Jadumani Singh, Arundhati Choudhary, Jaismine Lamboria, Ankush Panghal and Preeti Pawar all gunning for the top of the podium finish in their respective categories.

Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will also be going after medals in the Triple jump while Gulveer Singh will aim to win another medal, this time in Men’s 5000m. After three Judokas gave India medals, Saturday will see more athletes trying to emulate them.

Here are the sports and events that will feature Indians on Day 10 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games:

Time Sport Event Athlete(s) Round / Stage Medal Event
14:30 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Qualifying No
14:35 Para Athletics Men’s Shot Put F57 Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal Final Yes
14:40 Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Final Yes
14:50 Para Athletics Men’s 1500m T54 Ramesh Shanmugam Final Yes
15:00 Athletics Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Priyanka, Ravina Final Yes
15:27 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh 1/8 Final No (Subject to qualification)
15:30 Boxing Women’s 54 Kg Preeti Final Yes
15:45 Boxing Women’s 57 Kg Jaismine Final Yes
15:50 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play No
15:54 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Round of 16 No
16:03 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Quarterfinal No (Subject to qualification)
16:15 Boxing Men’s 55 Kg Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Final Yes
16:19 Track Cycling Men’s 10km Scratch Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Qualifying No (Subject to qualification)
16:36 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Round of 16 No
17:00 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Quarterfinal No (Subject to qualification)
17:18 Judo Men’s 81 kg Harsh Tokas Quarterfinal No
17:30 Judo Women’s 70 kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Quarterfinal No
17:36 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Quarterfinal No (Subject to qualification)
17:54 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Repechage No (Subject to qualification)
18:00 Judo Men’s 81 kg Harsh Tokas Repechage No (Subject to qualification)
18:06 Judo Women’s 70 kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Repechage No (Subject to qualification)
18:12 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Repechage No (Subject to qualification)
18:24 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
18:30 Judo Men’s 81 kg Harsh Tokas Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
18:30 Judo Women’s 70 kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
18:30 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
19:38 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
20:48 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Bronze Medal Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:00 Judo Women’s 63 kg Unnati Sharma Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:00 Boxing Women’s 51 Kg Sakshi Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:15 Boxing Women’s 60Kg Priya Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:30 Judo Men’s 81 kg Harsh Tokas Bronze Medal Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:30 Boxing Women’s 70 Kg Arundhati Choudhary Final Yes
21:42 Judo Men’s 81 kg Harsh Tokas Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:45 Boxing Women’s 75 Kg Lovlina Borgohain Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
21:48 Judo Women’s 70 kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Bronze Medal Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:00 Judo Women’s 70 kg Inunganbi Takhellambam Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:00 Boxing Men’s 60 Kg Sachin Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:02 Track Cycling Men’s Sprint Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:15 Boxing Men’s 80 Kg Ankush Final Yes
22:20 Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play No
22:30 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Bronze Medal Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:30 Boxing Men’s 90+kg Narender Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:42 Judo Men’s 90 kg Karanjit Singh Maan Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
22:50 Track Cycling Men’s 10km Scratch Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar Final Yes (Subject to qualification)
23:35 Athletics Men’s Pole Vault Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Final Yes
23:45 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Semifinal No (Subject to qualification)
00:15(+1d) Athletics Men’s 5000m Gulveer Singh
Final
Yes
1:10 (+1d)) Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia
Semifinal
No (Subject to qualification)
1:50(+1d) Athletics Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Rajesh Ramesh (M)
Vishal TK (M)
Ansa Babu (F)
Neeru Pathak (F)
Rashdeep Kaur (F)
Final
Yes

Day 9 recap

India’s historic first-ever judo gold medals, a javelin throw double podium led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and a stunning day in the boxing ring, where 10 pugilists marched into the finals, highlighted another memorable day for the country’s athletes at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Judokas Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh created history by becoming India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the sport, while Yamini Mourya added a silver to complete the country’s best-ever campaign in judo.

In athletics, Neeraj settled for silver in the men’s javelin throw under challenging conditions, while debutant Yashvir Singh produced a sensational personal best with his final attempt to snatch bronze.

National record holder Tejaswin Shankar also entered the history books by becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon with a bronze.

The boxing contingent enjoyed a near-flawless day as Arundhati Choudhary upset defending champion Rosie Eccles, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and seven other Indians booked places in their respective gold medal bouts.

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India also continued its impressive run in lawn bowls, with the men’s pairs team extending its unbeaten streak to four matches, while the cyclists endured a disappointing outing at the Chris Hoy Velodrome.

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