With 25 nat’l records in 2026, India’s aim for CWG highs in track & field

The 32-member Indian athletics contingent will face the litmus test at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after an incredible domestic season where more than 25 national records were shattered. Led by double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, the Indian contingent will be targeting medals in the field events as track events have a highly competitive field with the presence of the African nations. India won eight medals last time with five coming in field events and three on track including the historic 3000m steeplechase medal of Avinash Sable.

India’s major expectations will be from the jumps squad with latest high jump national record holder Sarvesh Kushare leading the field. Apart from Sarvesh, Tejaswin Shankar and Aadrash Ram are the other Indians in contention with Tejaswin being the bronze medallist from the previous edition.

“I know a lot of eyes are on me. I think competing at Monaco Diamond League gave me more confidence,” Sarvesh told The Indian Express. Sarvesh, who set the new national record of 2.31m, will be up against Jack Kimani and Olympic medallist Hamish Kerr.

India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare makes an attempt during the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare makes an attempt during the men’s high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Similarly in the men’s long jump, India’s hope rests on Sreeshankar Murali who is having a fantastic year with a season best of 8.38m. Along with him, NCAA indoor champion Lokesh Satyanathan will be competing in the event. “The Commonwealth Games is always a tough field. We have the likes of Tajay Gayle and Liam Adcock in the field,” said Sreeshankar in a media interaction. “I have been jumping consistently and the key will be to continue my form outside of India also,” he added further.

Sreeshankar won silver last time in Birmingham and will hope to better the colour of his medal this time. Triple jump was the most successful event for India Last time in CWG with Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker winning gold and silver and Praveen Chithravel finishing fourth.

This time, Praveen and recently crowned NCAA champion Selva Prabhu will be in action for India. Apart from the jumps, Javelin will be the event with the most medal hopes as Neeraj is participating along with Rohit Yadav, who has the best throw in the country this season. In men’s shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will have an outside chance after Jacko Gill of New Zealand pulled out.

Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, England’s Scott Lincoln along with reigning champion Tom Walsh will be their main competitors.

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National records can improve

Gurindervir Singh (centre) and Animesh Kujur (second from right) are among the big hopes for India at Glasgow 2026. (PTI Photo) Gurindervir Singh (centre) and Animesh Kujur (second from right) are among the big hopes for India at Glasgow 2026. (PTI Photo)

While India has outside chances of medals in events like 100m, 200m and 400m, there is a big chance of national records improving in Glasgow. The likes of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, and Vishal TK will be running in a high quality field and such races often result in new national records.

100m national record holder Gurindervir is placed in heat 4 of 100m where he will be up against Jamaican Rohan Watson who has a personal best of 9.91s. In the 400m, national record holder Vishal TK will be up against the likes of Zakithi Nene of South Africa who has a personal best of 43.76s.

Indian pole vaulters Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar have improved the national record five times this year and the duo will expect to put up a good show again. “See, I know that the competition is going to be very tough at the Commonwealth Games. Our boys have been doing well and we will look to do our best instead of thinking of what others are doing,” Dev and Kuldeep’s coach Ghanshyam Yadav said.

Indian long distance runners Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh will be making their debut at the multi sporting event but their medal chances are extremely slim with the presence of the African nations. Parul, who will compete in 3000m steeplechase, will target the national record that stands at 9:12.46 in the event.

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A lot of eyes will be on high jumper turned Decathlete Tejaswin Shankar. He recently broke the 8000 points barrier at Federation Cup Ranchi. He will be competing in a tough field but there is an outside chance if he improves his throw events, he can win a bronze medal. It will be tough for India to better the last edition’s performance but given the current momentum of Indian athletics, a lot of national records can’t be ruled out.