India at CWG 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Sunday

Mirabai Chanu will be in the spotlight on Sunday as the 2026 Commonwealth Games rolls onto its fourth day. The face of weightlifting in India for over a decade, Mirabai will be vying for her third CWG gold and fourth Games medal overall. She and boxer Lovlina Borgohain were India’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony as well. India have thus far won just one medal, which is Jhandu Kumar’s bronze in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting, although Lovlina is already assured of at least a bronze medal even before throwing a punch.

Here are the sports and events that Indians would be participating in along with their times in IST: Sport Event Name of athlete(s) Stage Opponent (Country) Time (IST) Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Sectional Play Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen (Namibia) 1pm Weightlifting Men’s 60kg Rishikanta Singh Final – 2.15pm Artistic

Gymnastics Men’s All-Around Tapan Mohanty Final – 4.30pm Swimming Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar Heat 2 – 4.39pm Weightlifting Women’s 48 Kg Mirabai Chanu Final – 6.45pm Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Shaun James Parnis (Malta) 7.15pm Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki Sectional Play Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor (England) 10.05pm Artistic Gymnastics Women’s All-Around Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale Final – 10.30pm Boxing Women’s 54kg Preeti Round of 16 Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) 11.37pm Weightlifting Men’s 65kg Raja Mathupandi Final – 11.15pm Boxing Men’s 55kg Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Round of 16 Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) 11.45pm Boxing Men’s 65kg Aditya Pratap Yadav Round of 16 Nuhu Batte (Uganda) 12.45am Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar Final – 1.55am