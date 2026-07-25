India at CWG 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Sunday

Mirabai Chanu will be in the spotlight on Sunday as the 2026 Commonwealth Games rolls onto its fourth day. The face of weightlifting in India for over a decade, Mirabai will be vying for her third CWG gold and fourth Games medal overall. She and boxer Lovlina Borgohain were India’s flagbearers at the opening ceremony as well. India have thus far won just one medal, which is Jhandu Kumar’s bronze in men’s heavyweight para powerlifting, although Lovlina is already assured of at least a bronze medal even before throwing a punch.
|Sport
|Event
|Name of athlete(s)
|Stage
|Opponent (Country)
|Time (IST)
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Pairs
|Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki
|Sectional Play
|Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen (Namibia)
|1pm
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 60kg
|Rishikanta Singh
|Final
|–
|2.15pm
|Artistic
Gymnastics
|Men’s All-Around
|Tapan Mohanty
|Final
|–
|4.30pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar
|Heat 2
|–
|4.39pm
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 48 Kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Final
|–
|6.45pm
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Singles
|Putul Sonowal
|Sectional Play
|Shaun James Parnis (Malta)
|7.15pm
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Pairs
|Rupa Rani Tirkey & Pinki
|Sectional Play
|Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor (England)
|10.05pm
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Women’s All-Around
|Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale
|Final
|–
|10.30pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 54kg
|Preeti
|Round of 16
|Deborah Mtenje (Malawi)
|11.37pm
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 65kg
|Raja Mathupandi
|Final
|–
|11.15pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|Round of 16
|Sumama Rehman (Pakistan)
|11.45pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 65kg
|Aditya Pratap Yadav
|Round of 16
|Nuhu Batte (Uganda)
|12.45am
|Swimming (Subject to qualification)
|Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
|Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar
|Final
|–
|1.55am