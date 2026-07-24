India at CWG 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

We are going into the third day and the first weekend of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Indians will be active in gymnastics, lawn bowls, boxing and 3×3 basketball. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Srihari Natraj and para swimmer Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni will also be looking to qualify to the heats of their respective events. It is a slimmed down version of the CWG this year, with all of the events taking place in an eight-mile loop in Glasgow, Scotland, and hosted by four competition venues: Scotstoun Stadium, the Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, and the Scottish Event Campus.

Here are the sports and events that Indians would be participating in along with their times in IST: Sport Event Name of athlete(s) Stage Opponent (Country) Time (IST) Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Sectional Play Paris Baker & Milika Nathan (Tonga) 3.50pm Boxing Men’s 60kg Sachin Round of 32 Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 4pm Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle Dhakshan

Shashikumar Heat 3 – 4.19pm Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle Aryan Nehra Heat 4 – 4.19pm 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball – India Women 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball team Group Stage (Pool B) Wales 4.35pm Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Izzat Shameer

Dzulkeple (Malaysia) 7.30pm Artistic

Gymnastics Women’s Team Final Pranati Nayak,

Nishka Agarwal,

Protistha Samanta,

Eshitaa Rewale Team Final &

Individual

Qualification – 8.15pm Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 400m freestyle Dhakshan

Shashikumar Final – 11.37pm Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 400m freestyle Aryan Nehra Final – 11.37pm Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 50m backstroke Srihari Natraj Final – 12.19am