India at CWG 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

India's female gymnasts will take centre stage, while boxer Sachin Siwach will look to advance to the round of 16 as the 2026 Commonwealth Games approaches its third day and its first weekend.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 10:31 PM IST
Pranati Nayak will be among those competing in artistic gymnastics on Saturday at the 2026 CWG. (Reuters Photo)Pranati Nayak will be among those competing in artistic gymnastics on Saturday at the 2026 CWG. (Reuters Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

We are going into the third day and the first weekend of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Indians will be active in gymnastics, lawn bowls, boxing and 3×3 basketball. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Srihari Natraj and para swimmer Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni will also be looking to qualify to the heats of their respective events. It is a slimmed down version of the CWG this year, with all of the events taking place in an eight-mile loop in Glasgow, Scotland, and hosted by four competition venues: Scotstoun Stadium, the Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, and the Scottish Event Campus.

Here are the sports and events that Indians would be participating in along with their times in IST:

Sport Event Name of athlete(s) Stage Opponent (Country) Time (IST)
Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Sectional Play Paris Baker & Milika Nathan (Tonga) 3.50pm
Boxing Men’s 60kg Sachin Round of 32 Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 4pm
Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle Dhakshan
Shashikumar		 Heat 3 4.19pm
Swimming Men’s 400m freestyle Aryan Nehra Heat 4 4.19pm
3×3 Wheelchair Basketball India Women 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball team Group Stage (Pool B) Wales 4.35pm
Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play Izzat Shameer
Dzulkeple (Malaysia)		 7.30pm
Artistic
Gymnastics		 Women’s Team Final Pranati Nayak,
Nishka Agarwal,
Protistha Samanta,
Eshitaa Rewale		 Team Final &
Individual
Qualification		 8.15pm
Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 400m freestyle Dhakshan
Shashikumar		 Final 11.37pm
Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 400m freestyle Aryan Nehra Final 11.37pm
Swimming (Subject to qualification) Men’s 50m backstroke Srihari Natraj Final 12.19am

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments