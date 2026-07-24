India at CWG 2026 Day 3 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Saturday

We are going into the third day and the first weekend of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Indians will be active in gymnastics, lawn bowls, boxing and 3×3 basketball. Swimmers Dhakshan Shashikumar and Srihari Natraj and para swimmer Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni will also be looking to qualify to the heats of their respective events. It is a slimmed down version of the CWG this year, with all of the events taking place in an eight-mile loop in Glasgow, Scotland, and hosted by four competition venues: Scotstoun Stadium, the Chris Hoy Velodrome, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, and the Scottish Event Campus.
Here are the sports and events that Indians would be participating in along with their times in IST:
|Sport
|Event
|Name of athlete(s)
|Stage
|Opponent (Country)
|Time (IST)
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Pairs
|Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki
|Sectional Play
|Paris Baker & Milika Nathan (Tonga)
|3.50pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 60kg
|Sachin
|Round of 32
|Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)
|4pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 400m freestyle
|Dhakshan
Shashikumar
|Heat 3
|–
|4.19pm
|Swimming
|Men’s 400m freestyle
|Aryan Nehra
|Heat 4
|–
|4.19pm
|3×3 Wheelchair Basketball
|–
|India Women 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball team
|Group Stage (Pool B)
|Wales
|4.35pm
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Singles
|Putul Sonowal
|Sectional Play
|Izzat Shameer
Dzulkeple (Malaysia)
|7.30pm
|Artistic
Gymnastics
|Women’s Team Final
|Pranati Nayak,
Nishka Agarwal,
Protistha Samanta,
Eshitaa Rewale
|Team Final &
Individual
Qualification
|–
|8.15pm
|Swimming (Subject to qualification)
|Men’s 400m freestyle
|Dhakshan
Shashikumar
|Final
|–
|11.37pm
|Swimming (Subject to qualification)
|Men’s 400m freestyle
|Aryan Nehra
|Final
|–
|11.37pm
|Swimming (Subject to qualification)
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Final
|–
|12.19am