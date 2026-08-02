Indian boxers a class apart as seven gold medals set a new standard at CWG

Sakshi Chaudhary - who replaced Nikhat Zareen in the 51kg category - Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboriya and Lovlina Borgohain are all capable of being in the mix for multi-sport event medals. (AP Photo)

A single boxer was yet to step into the ring on Saturday when India had already broken Commonwealth Games boxing records. Ten assured medals before a punch was thrown on the final day of the boxing programme in Glasgow. Weakened field or not, it’s a rare feat in Indian boxing, especially considering the administrative mess that the sport finds itself in the country.

The seven gold medals and three silver won by the pugilists makes India the top boxing contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and sets up the Ahmedabad edition four years hence rather well.

With traditional strong suits like shooting, wrestling and badminton absent from the diluted Commonwealth Games, boxing was the only discipline where Indian muscles could be flexed. After finishing second in the medal tally at Gold Coast 2018 (3 x Gold, 3 x Silver, 3 x Bronze) and Birmingham 2022 (3 x Gold, 1 x Silver, 3 x Bronze), anything under eight medals would have been considered a regression. But India’s team, especially the women boxers, have steadily ascended towards the top at the world level over the last year, and continued that same run without many of the heavy hitters from England and Australia.