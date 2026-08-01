Preeti, Jaismine win golds; 8 boxing finals coming for IND at Commonwealth Games

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria have started India’s medal counter for Saturday at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with twin gold medals. While Preeti outclassed Scarlett Savannah Delgado of Canada in the women’s 54kg event with a unanimous 5-0 decision, Jaismine blanked defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland with a similar score. Jaismine had won the bronze in the last edition of the games.
this is just the start of India’s medal glut from the boxing ring with eight more boxers slotted to compete in the finals today in various weight classes. The Indian contingent will be led by Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who has only had to fight once after getting the luck of the draw.
Here’s what’s coming up in Indian boxing
GOLD: Preeti Pawar beat Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) 5-0 in Women’s 54kg Final
GOLD: Jaismine Lamboria beat Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) 5-0 in Women’s 57kg Final
4:45 PM: Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) in Men’s 55kg Final
9:00 PM: Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England) in Women’s 51kg Final
9:15 PM: Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) in Women’s 60kg Final
9:45 PM: Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England) in Women’s 70kg Final
10:15 PM: Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia) in Women’s 75kg Final
10:45 PM: Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) in Men’s 60kg Final
11:15 PM: Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England) in Men’s 80kg Final
11:45 PM: Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England) in Men’s 90+kg Final