Preeti, Jaismine win golds; 8 boxing finals coming for IND at Commonwealth Games

Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria have started India’s medal counter for Saturday at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with twin gold medals. While Preeti outclassed Scarlett Savannah Delgado of Canada in the women’s 54kg event with a unanimous 5-0 decision, Jaismine blanked defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland with a similar score. Jaismine had won the bronze in the last edition of the games.

this is just the start of India’s medal glut from the boxing ring with eight more boxers slotted to compete in the finals today in various weight classes. The Indian contingent will be led by Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who has only had to fight once after getting the luck of the draw.