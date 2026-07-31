India boxers at CWG LIVE: Preeti, Ankush make their way to the final

Preeti Pawar was the first Indian boxer in action on Friday, who sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage. She was followed by Ankush Panghal who got the better of Canada’s Joshua Ofori.

India still has a lot more boxers to come on the day, expected to either sail into the final or finish with a bronze. Jaismine Lamboria will take on Lesotho’s Rapelang Maselela in women’s 57kg semifinal, followed by Arundhati Choudhary who will face Wales’ Rosie Eccles in the women’s 70kg semifinal.

Jadumani Singh will next be in action against Namibia’s Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb in the men’s 55kg semifinal while Sakshi Choudhary will clash with Canada’s Amber-Jane Wall in the women’s 51kg semifinal. Priya Ghangas and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action next against Lucy Kings-Wheatley and Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki in their respective semis.