India at CWG 2026 Day 9 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Friday

Neeraj Chopra will look to win a medal when the India star returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing out in the last edition. Alongside Neeraj, India will be represented by two other javelin stars Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav who will also be in the fray.
Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will be looking to finish on the podium in the decathlon on the final day after ending day 1 at the second position. India boxers will also be in action and all of them are assured bronze medals in case they lose their respective semifinals. The boxers who do end up winning will be competing for gold and silver in the final. Also, Indian judokas will also be featuring for the first time in this CWG.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|Round / Stage
|15:00
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – 110m Hurdles
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Final
|15:15
|Boxing
|Women’s 54 Kg
|Preeti
|Semifinal
|15:20
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – Discus Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Final
|15:42
|Judo
|Men 60 kg
|Harsh Singh
|Round of 16
|16:00
|Judo
|Women 52 kg
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|Round of 16
|16:12
|Judo
|Men 66 kg
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|Round of 16
|16:13
|Athletics
|Mixed 4×400m Relay
|Ansa Babu (F),
Neeru Pathak (F),
Rashdeep Kaur (F),
Vishal T K (M),
Rajesh Ramesh (M)
|Round 1
|16:30
|Boxing
|Men’s 80Kg
|Ankush
|Semifinal
|16:36
|Judo
|Women 48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|Quarterfinal
|16:59
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit
| Dinesh Kumar,
Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Qualifying (Subject to qualification)
|17:00
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – Pole Vault
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Final
|17:15
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
|Sectional Play
|17:30
|Judo
|Women 57 kg
|Yamini Mourya
|Quarterfinal
|19:15
|Boxing
|Women’s 57 Kg
|Jaismine
|Semifinal
|19:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 70Kg
|Arundhati Choudhary
|Semifinal
|20:15
|Boxing
|Men’s 55 Kg
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|Semifinal
|20:30
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam,
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo,
Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|First Round
|21:17
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam,
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo,
Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|First Round
Repechages (Subject to qualification)
|22:20
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Sectional Play
|22:46
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit
|Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Bronze Medal (Subject to qualification)
|22:53
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit
|Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Gold Medal (Subject to qualification)
|23:01
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|Second Round (Subject to qualification)
|23:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 51 Kg
|Sakshi
|Semifinal
|23:30
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – Javelin Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Final
|23:43
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|Finals 7-12 (Subject to qualification)
|23:48
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam
|Finals 1-6 (Subject to qualification)
|23:53
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Elimination Race
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon
|Final
|0:15
|Boxing
|Women’s 60Kg
|Priya
|Semifinal
|0:45
|Boxing
|Women’s 75 Kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Semifinal
|00:45 (+1 day)
|Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Yash Vir Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav
|Final
|1:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 60Kg
|Sachin
|Semifinal
|01:05 (+1 day)
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – 1500m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Heat 1
|1:30
|Boxing
|Men’s 90+ Kg
|Narender
|Semifinal
|01:30 (+1 day)
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m Hurdles
|Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
|Final
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 60 kg
|Harsh Singh
|Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 52 kg
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 66 kg
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 57 kg
|Yamini Mourya
|Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 60 kg
|Harsh Singh
|Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 52 kg
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 66 kg
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 48 kg
|Asmita Dey
|Final (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 57 kg
|Yamini Mourya
|Final (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 60 kg
|Harsh Singh
|Final (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Women 52 kg
|Shraddha Kadubal Chopade
|Final (Subject to qualification)
|Subject to qualification
|Judo
|Men 66 kg
|Rohit Basir Majgul
|Final (Subject to qualification)
Day 8 recap:
Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh’s Commonwealth Games record-breaking silver medal headlined an eventful day for India, while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna bagged a bronze medal and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, along with two compatriots, advanced to the men’s javelin throw final on Thursday.
National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in triple jump, while decathlete Tejaswin Shankar ended the opening day in second place after five events. India, however, endured disappointment in athletics with Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishing fifth in the men’s shot put final, extending the country’s wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the event. National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals.
Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women’s +86kg event, while the men’s lawn bowls pair maintained its unbeaten run.