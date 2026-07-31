India at CWG 2026 Day 9 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Friday

Neeraj Chopra will look to win a medal when the India star returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing out in the last edition. Alongside Neeraj, India will be represented by two other javelin stars Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav who will also be in the fray.

Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will be looking to finish on the podium in the decathlon on the final day after ending day 1 at the second position. India boxers will also be in action and all of them are assured bronze medals in case they lose their respective semifinals. The boxers who do end up winning will be competing for gold and silver in the final. Also, Indian judokas will also be featuring for the first time in this CWG.