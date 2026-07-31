India at CWG 2026 Day 9 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Friday

It was a dramatic day for Indians on Thursday, more medals could be coming on the ninth day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

By: Sports Desk
5 min readJul 31, 2026 07:00 AM IST
From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Neeraj Chopra will look to win a medal when the India star returns to the Commonwealth Games after missing out in the last edition. Alongside Neeraj,  India will be represented by two other javelin stars Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav who will also be in the fray.

Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar will be looking to finish on the podium in the decathlon on the final day after ending day 1 at the second position. India boxers will also be in action and all of them are assured bronze medals in case they lose their respective semifinals. The boxers who do end up winning will be competing for gold and silver in the final. Also, Indian judokas will also be featuring for the first time in this CWG.

Here are the sports and events that will feature Indians on Day 9 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games:

Time Sport Event Athlete(s) Round / Stage
 15:00  Athletics Men’s Decathlon – 110m Hurdles Tejaswin Shankar  Final
15:15 Boxing Women’s 54 Kg Preeti Semifinal
 15:20  Athletics Men’s Decathlon – Discus Throw Tejaswin Shankar  Final
 15:42 Judo  Men 60 kg Harsh Singh  Round of 16
16:00 Judo Women 52 kg  Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Round of 16
16:12 Judo Men 66 kg Rohit Basir Majgul Round of 16
 16:13 Athletics Mixed 4×400m Relay Ansa Babu (F),
Neeru Pathak (F),
Rashdeep Kaur (F),
Vishal T K (M),
Rajesh Ramesh (M)		 Round 1
 16:30 Boxing  Men’s 80Kg Ankush Semifinal
16:36  Judo Women 48 kg  Asmita Dey Quarterfinal
16:59  Track Cycling  Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit  Dinesh Kumar,
Harshveer Singh Sekhon		 Qualifying (Subject to qualification)
17:00  Athletics Men’s Decathlon – Pole Vault Tejaswin Shankar Final
17:15  Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play
17:30  Judo  Women 57 kg Yamini Mourya Quarterfinal
 19:15 Boxing Women’s 57 Kg  Jaismine Semifinal
19:30 Boxing  Women’s 70Kg Arundhati Choudhary Semifinal
20:15 Boxing Men’s 55 Kg Jadumani Singh Mandengbam  Semifinal
20:30  Track Cycling  Men’s Keirin Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam,
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo,
Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam		 First Round
 21:17 Track Cycling  Men’s Keirin Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam,
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo,
Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam		 First Round
Repechages (Subject to qualification)
22:20  Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles  Nayanmoni Saikia  Sectional Play
 22:46  Track Cycling  Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon Bronze Medal (Subject to qualification)
 22:53  Track Cycling Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Dinesh Kumar & Harshveer Singh Sekhon  Gold Medal (Subject to qualification)
23:01  Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam		  Second Round (Subject to qualification)
23:30 Boxing Women’s 51 Kg Sakshi Semifinal
23:30 Athletics Men’s Decathlon – Javelin Throw Tejaswin Shankar Final
23:43 Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam		 Finals 7-12 (Subject to qualification)
23:48 Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham
Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam		 Finals 1-6 (Subject to qualification)
23:53 Track Cycling Men’s Elimination Race Harshveer Singh Sekhon Final
0:15 Boxing Women’s 60Kg Priya Semifinal
0:45 Boxing Women’s 75 Kg Lovlina Borgohain Semifinal
00:45 (+1 day) Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Yash Vir Singh, Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav Final
1:00 Boxing Men’s 60Kg Sachin Semifinal
01:05 (+1 day) Athletics Men’s Decathlon – 1500m Tejaswin Shankar Heat 1
1:30 Boxing Men’s 90+ Kg Narender Semifinal
01:30 (+1 day) Athletics Men’s 400m Hurdles Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Final
Subject to qualification Judo Men 60 kg Harsh Singh Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 52 kg Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Men 66 kg Rohit Basir Majgul Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 48 kg Asmita Dey Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 57 kg Yamini Mourya Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Men 60 kg Harsh Singh Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 52 kg Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Men 66 kg Rohit Basir Majgul Semifinal (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 48 kg Asmita Dey Final (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 57 kg Yamini Mourya Final (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Men 60 kg Harsh Singh Final (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Women 52 kg Shraddha Kadubal Chopade Final (Subject to qualification)
Subject to qualification Judo Men 66 kg Rohit Basir Majgul Final (Subject to qualification)

Day 8 recap:

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh’s Commonwealth Games record-breaking silver medal headlined an eventful day for India, while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna bagged a bronze medal and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, along with two compatriots, advanced to the men’s javelin throw final on Thursday.

National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in triple jump, while decathlete Tejaswin Shankar ended the opening day in second place after five events. India, however, endured disappointment in athletics with Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishing fifth in the men’s shot put final, extending the country’s wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the event. National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals.

Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women’s +86kg event, while the men’s lawn bowls pair maintained its unbeaten run.

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