India at CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Thursday

It was a dramatic day for Indians on Wednesday, more medals could be coming on the eighth day of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readJul 30, 2026 06:00 AM IST
India's Neeraj Chopra ahead of the men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow (PTI Photo)Neeraj Chopra ahead of the men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

It’s finally Neeraj Chopra day in the Commonwealth Games as India’s ace javelin thrower will be in action in the qualification round which he is expected to clear pretty easily. Alongside Neeraj, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also in the reckoning to qualify to the medal round. Also, all eyes will be on the fitness of Tejaswin Shankar who is supposed to represent India in the decathlon but with an injury which forced him to pull out of the high jump event on Tuesday, chances look pretty slim.

Medal rounds include weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam in the Women’s 86+kg final and Lovepreet Singh in Men’s 110+kg final. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill are in contention in the men’s shot put final while Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani are in the women’s discus throw final. After her disappointing 5th placed finish in the 3000m steeplechase final, Parul Chaudhary will look to do better in the the women’s 5000m final.

Here are the sports and events that will feature Indians on Day 8 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games:

Time Sport Event Athlete(s) Round / Stage
14:47 Athletics  Men’s Decathlon – 100m Tejaswin Shankar Heat 2
 14:55  Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav, Neeraj Chopra Qualifying Round
15:20 Athletics Men’s Decathlon – Long Jump Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon
16:06  Para Track Cycling Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit		 Lisha Das Qualifying Round
 16:55  Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Selva Prabhu T, Praveen Chithravel Qualifying Round
17:07 Track Cycling Men’s Team Sprint Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)		 Qualifying Round
17:10  Athletics Men’s Decathlon – Shot Put Tejaswin Shankar Group A
17:40  Athletics Men’s 400m Vishal T K Semi Final 1
 18:30 Weightlifting Women’s +86 kg Martina Devi Maibam Final (Medal Event)
 19:30 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar  Sectional Play
 20:55 Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play
 21:44 Para Track Cycling Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit		 Lisha Das Bronze Final ( Subject to Qualification)
 21:51 Para Track Cycling Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit		 Lisha Das Gold Final ( Subject to Qualification)
 22:50 Track Cycling  Men’s Team Sprint Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)		 Gold Final ( Subject to Qualification)
 22:55  Track Cycling Men’s Team Sprint Hurdles Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)		 Gold Medal
Match ( Subject to Qualification)
 23:00 Weightlifting Men’s +110 kg Lovepreet Singh Final (Medal Event)
 23:30 Athletics Men’s Shot Put  Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Final (Medal Event)
 23:38 Athletics Men’s Decathlon – High Jump  Tejaswin Shankar Group A
 23:43 Athletics  Men’s 200m Animesh Kujur Semi Final
01:10 (+1day) Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Nidhi Rani, Seema Final (Medal Event)
01:38 (+1day) Athletics  Men’s Decathlon – 400m Tejaswin Shankar Heat 2
 01:48 (+1d) Athletics Women’s 5000m  Parul Chaudhary  Final (Medal Event)

Day 7 recap:

Murali Sreeshankar leapt 8.09m to bag his second successive Commonwealth Games long jump silver, while the irrepressible boxers assured 10 medals from the ring as the country enjoyed a bright outing on Wednesday. India also scripted history in para athletics, securing a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 — the sprint event for athletes with an upper-limb impairment. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold clocking 10.71 seconds to take the top spot, while Mohammed Basil produced 10.83 seconds to finish second.

India gathered further joy from the track as Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men’s 400m hurdles final as the two fastest losers. Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up at third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds. However, Manpreet Singh finished fourth in the women’s shot put final with a throw of 17.49m. Earlier, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill too kept themselves in the hunt for a medal moving into the shot put final.

India had one more silver-lining from the track as national record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals. The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. There was no joy for India from the lifting arena as Sanjana bowed out of the women’s 77 kg category with a Do Not Finish (DNF). A similar story was enacted in the pool as well after swimmers Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda failed to qualify for the men’s 200m freestyle final.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments