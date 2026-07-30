India at CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Thursday

It’s finally Neeraj Chopra day in the Commonwealth Games as India’s ace javelin thrower will be in action in the qualification round which he is expected to clear pretty easily. Alongside Neeraj, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also in the reckoning to qualify to the medal round. Also, all eyes will be on the fitness of Tejaswin Shankar who is supposed to represent India in the decathlon but with an injury which forced him to pull out of the high jump event on Tuesday, chances look pretty slim.

Medal rounds include weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam in the Women’s 86+kg final and Lovepreet Singh in Men’s 110+kg final. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill are in contention in the men’s shot put final while Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani are in the women’s discus throw final. After her disappointing 5th placed finish in the 3000m steeplechase final, Parul Chaudhary will look to do better in the the women’s 5000m final.