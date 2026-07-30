India at CWG 2026 Day 8 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Thursday

It’s finally Neeraj Chopra day in the Commonwealth Games as India’s ace javelin thrower will be in action in the qualification round which he is expected to clear pretty easily. Alongside Neeraj, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh are also in the reckoning to qualify to the medal round. Also, all eyes will be on the fitness of Tejaswin Shankar who is supposed to represent India in the decathlon but with an injury which forced him to pull out of the high jump event on Tuesday, chances look pretty slim.
Medal rounds include weightlifter Martina Devi Maibam in the Women’s 86+kg final and Lovepreet Singh in Men’s 110+kg final. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill are in contention in the men’s shot put final while Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani are in the women’s discus throw final. After her disappointing 5th placed finish in the 3000m steeplechase final, Parul Chaudhary will look to do better in the the women’s 5000m final.
|Time
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|Round / Stage
|14:47
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – 100m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Heat 2
|14:55
|Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav, Neeraj Chopra
|Qualifying Round
|15:20
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – Long Jump
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Decathlon
|16:06
|Para Track Cycling
|Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit
|Lisha Das
|Qualifying Round
|16:55
|Athletics
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Selva Prabhu T, Praveen Chithravel
|Qualifying Round
|17:07
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Team Sprint
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)
|Qualifying Round
|17:10
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – Shot Put
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Group A
|17:40
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m
|Vishal T K
|Semi Final 1
|18:30
|Weightlifting
|Women’s +86 kg
|Martina Devi Maibam
|Final (Medal Event)
|19:30
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
|Sectional Play
|20:55
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Sectional Play
|21:44
|Para Track Cycling
|Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit
|Lisha Das
|Bronze Final ( Subject to Qualification)
|21:51
|Para Track Cycling
|Women’s C4-C5 4000m
Individual Pursuit
|Lisha Das
|Gold Final ( Subject to Qualification)
|22:50
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Team Sprint
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)
|Gold Final ( Subject to Qualification)
|22:55
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Team Sprint Hurdles
|Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo
Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam (Reserve)
|Gold Medal
Match ( Subject to Qualification)
|23:00
|Weightlifting
|Men’s +110 kg
|Lovepreet Singh
|Final (Medal Event)
|23:30
|Athletics
|Men’s Shot Put
|Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Final (Medal Event)
|23:38
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – High Jump
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Group A
|23:43
|Athletics
|Men’s 200m
|Animesh Kujur
|Semi Final
|01:10 (+1day)
|Athletics
|Women’s Discus Throw
|Nidhi Rani, Seema
|Final (Medal Event)
|01:38 (+1day)
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon – 400m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Heat 2
|01:48 (+1d)
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary
|Final (Medal Event)
Day 7 recap:
Murali Sreeshankar leapt 8.09m to bag his second successive Commonwealth Games long jump silver, while the irrepressible boxers assured 10 medals from the ring as the country enjoyed a bright outing on Wednesday. India also scripted history in para athletics, securing a historic one-two finish in the men’s 100m T47 — the sprint event for athletes with an upper-limb impairment. Dilip Mahadu Gavit won the gold clocking 10.71 seconds to take the top spot, while Mohammed Basil produced 10.83 seconds to finish second.
India gathered further joy from the track as Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh K Tamilarasan qualified for the men’s 400m hurdles final as the two fastest losers. Santhosh finished third in Heat 2 with a time of 49.51 seconds, while Yashas also ended up at third in Heat 1, clocking 49.65 seconds. However, Manpreet Singh finished fourth in the women’s shot put final with a throw of 17.49m. Earlier, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill too kept themselves in the hunt for a medal moving into the shot put final.
India had one more silver-lining from the track as national record holder Animesh Kujur clocked his season best time to qualify for the 200m semifinals. The 23-year-old Kujur ran 20.46 seconds to win Heat 4 in round one races and finish seventh overall. There was no joy for India from the lifting arena as Sanjana bowed out of the women’s 77 kg category with a Do Not Finish (DNF). A similar story was enacted in the pool as well after swimmers Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda failed to qualify for the men’s 200m freestyle final.