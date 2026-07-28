India at CWG 2026 Day 6 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Tuesday

After an eventful Day 5, Indian athletes will take to the field once again on day 6 with a fair few medals on the line.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readJul 28, 2026 12:19 AM IST
Indian boxing team members including Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parveen Hooda, and others arrive for a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)Indian boxing team members including Lovlina Borgohain, Sakshi Chaudhary, Parveen Hooda, and others arrive for a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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After an eventful Day 5, Indian athletes will take to the field once again on day 6 with a fair few medals on the line. Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram will have a chance to win a medal in the Women’s 63kg Final while Harjinder Kaur will look to clinch a medal in the Women’s 69kg Final. In Women’s high jump, the medal hopes rest on Pooja Singh while Gulveer Singh will also be in contention in Men’s 10,000m Final.

Here are the sports and events that Indians would be participating in along with their times in IST:

Time (IST) Sport Event Athlete(s) Gender Round / Stage
 15:26 Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Men Heat 9
16:41 Swimming  Men’s 100m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Men Heat 6
 16:46 Athletics  Men’s 400m Rajesh Ramesh Men  Round 1 Heat 3
 16:57  Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani
Karthik Budigina		 Men  Heat 1
 16:57 Para Swimming  Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Imam Ali Men Heat 2
 17:10 Athletics Men’s 400m Vishal TK Male  Round 1 Heat 6
18:30 Weightlifting Women 63 kg Nirupama Devi Seram  Women  Final
 22:20 Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar Men  Sectional Play
22:30 Boxing Women 54 Kg  Preeti  Women Quarter Final
 23:00 Weightlifting Women 69 kg Harjinder Kaur  Women  Final
 23:00 Boxing Women’s 60 Kg  Priya Women Quarter Final
23:30  3X3 Wheelchair
Basketbal		  Women’s Wheelchair Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu Women  Play-In
23:30 Boxing Women’s 65 Kg Parveen Women Quarter Final
 23:35 Athletics Women’s High Jump Pooja Women Final
23:37 Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani
Karthik Budigina		 Men Final
23:37 Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Imam Ali Men Final
 00:15 (+1day) Boxing Men’s 55Kg  Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Male  Quarter final
00:50 (+1day) Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Men Semi-Final ( Subject to Qualification
from the heats)
 00:55 (+1day) Athletics Men’s 10000m Gulveer Singh Men Final
01:10 (+1day)  Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Women  Sectional Play
1:30 (+1Day) Boxing Men’s 90 Kg Kapil Pokhariya Men  Quarter Final
1:33 (+1 Day) Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke  Srihari Natraj Men  Semi-Final (Subject to Qualification
from the heats)

Day 5 results

Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav spearheaded India’s campaign with a silver medal in the women’s 53kg event, while Bindyarani Devi added a bronze, as the country’s track and field athletes and boxers advanced to the finals and quarterfinals respectively at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

In athletics, M Sreeshankar comfortably booked his place in the men’s long jump final after clearing the automatic qualification standard of 8m with an effortless opening leap of 8.01m in Group A. Compatriot Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after a best effort of 7.77m earned him a place among the top-12 performers across both groups.

Indian boxing also enjoyed a productive day as former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and youngster Ankush entered the quarterfinals of the men’s 60kg and 80kg events respectively, moving within one victory of assured medals.

There was disappointment, however, in the men’s 100m, where national record holder Gurindervir Singh failed to progress beyond the heats. The 25-year-old clocked 10.39 seconds to finish second in his heat behind Jamaica’s Rohan Watson but ended up only 28th overall, well outside the qualification places.

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