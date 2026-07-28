India at CWG 2026 Day 6 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Tuesday

Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav spearheaded India’s campaign with a silver medal in the women’s 53kg event, while Bindyarani Devi added a bronze, as the country’s track and field athletes and boxers advanced to the finals and quarterfinals respectively at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

In athletics, M Sreeshankar comfortably booked his place in the men’s long jump final after clearing the automatic qualification standard of 8m with an effortless opening leap of 8.01m in Group A. Compatriot Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after a best effort of 7.77m earned him a place among the top-12 performers across both groups.

Indian boxing also enjoyed a productive day as former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and youngster Ankush entered the quarterfinals of the men’s 60kg and 80kg events respectively, moving within one victory of assured medals.

There was disappointment, however, in the men’s 100m, where national record holder Gurindervir Singh failed to progress beyond the heats. The 25-year-old clocked 10.39 seconds to finish second in his heat behind Jamaica’s Rohan Watson but ended up only 28th overall, well outside the qualification places.