India at CWG 2026 Day 6 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action on Tuesday

After an eventful Day 5, Indian athletes will take to the field once again on day 6 with a fair few medals on the line. Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Seram will have a chance to win a medal in the Women’s 63kg Final while Harjinder Kaur will look to clinch a medal in the Women’s 69kg Final. In Women’s high jump, the medal hopes rest on Pooja Singh while Gulveer Singh will also be in contention in Men’s 10,000m Final.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete(s)
|Gender
|Round / Stage
|15:26
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly
|Sajan Prakash
|Men
|Heat 9
|16:41
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Men
|Heat 6
|16:46
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m
|Rajesh Ramesh
|Men
|Round 1 Heat 3
|16:57
|Para Swimming
|Men’s 50m Freestyle S13
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani
Karthik Budigina
|Men
|Heat 1
|16:57
|Para Swimming
|Men’s 50m Freestyle S13
|Imam Ali
|Men
|Heat 2
|17:10
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m
|Vishal TK
|Male
|Round 1 Heat 6
|18:30
|Weightlifting
|Women 63 kg
|Nirupama Devi Seram
|Women
|Final
|22:20
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar
|Men
|Sectional Play
|22:30
|Boxing
|Women 54 Kg
|Preeti
|Women
|Quarter Final
|23:00
|Weightlifting
|Women 69 kg
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women
|Final
|23:00
|Boxing
|Women’s 60 Kg
|Priya
|Women
|Quarter Final
|23:30
| 3X3 Wheelchair
Basketbal
|Women’s Wheelchair
|Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu
|Women
|Play-In
|23:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 65 Kg
|Parveen
|Women
|Quarter Final
|23:35
|Athletics
|Women’s High Jump
|Pooja
|Women
|Final
|23:37
|Para Swimming
|Men’s 50m Freestyle S13
|Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani
Karthik Budigina
|Men
|Final
|23:37
|Para Swimming
|Men’s 50m Freestyle S13
|Imam Ali
|Men
|Final
|00:15 (+1day)
|Boxing
|Men’s 55Kg
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam
|Male
|Quarter final
|00:50 (+1day)
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly
|Sajan Prakash
|Men
|Semi-Final ( Subject to Qualification
from the heats)
|00:55 (+1day)
|Athletics
|Men’s 10000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Men
|Final
|01:10 (+1day)
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia
|Women
|Sectional Play
|1:30 (+1Day)
|Boxing
|Men’s 90 Kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Men
|Quarter Final
|1:33 (+1 Day)
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Men
| Semi-Final (Subject to Qualification
from the heats)
Weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav spearheaded India’s campaign with a silver medal in the women’s 53kg event, while Bindyarani Devi added a bronze, as the country’s track and field athletes and boxers advanced to the finals and quarterfinals respectively at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
In athletics, M Sreeshankar comfortably booked his place in the men’s long jump final after clearing the automatic qualification standard of 8m with an effortless opening leap of 8.01m in Group A. Compatriot Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after a best effort of 7.77m earned him a place among the top-12 performers across both groups.
Indian boxing also enjoyed a productive day as former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and youngster Ankush entered the quarterfinals of the men’s 60kg and 80kg events respectively, moving within one victory of assured medals.
There was disappointment, however, in the men’s 100m, where national record holder Gurindervir Singh failed to progress beyond the heats. The 25-year-old clocked 10.39 seconds to finish second in his heat behind Jamaica’s Rohan Watson but ended up only 28th overall, well outside the qualification places.