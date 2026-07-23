India at CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action

India will be taking part in a host of events on Friday, the second day of the Commonwealth Games where athletes will compete in gymnastics, para swimming, swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing. India has sent a contingent of 126 athletes, significantly lesser than the one that was sent to Birmingham for 2022.
|Gymnastics
| Men’s Team Final &
Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish
KP, Tapeshwarnath Das,
Yogeshwar Singh
|Qualification
|2.30pm
|The Arena
|Para Swimming
|Men’s S13 100m Freestyle
| Ravi Veera Venkata
Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks (South Africa)
Stephen Clegg (Great Britain)
Matthew Redfern (Great Britain
|3.40 PM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Para Swimming
|Men’s S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Heat 1
|Nathan Hendricks (South Africa)
Stephen Clegg (Great Britain)
Matthew Redfern (Great Britain)
Nicolas Guy Turbide (Canada)
|3.40 PM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natra
|Heat 4
|1. A. Jackson
2. B. Winterborn
3. M. Ward
4. O. Morgan
5. J. Skerry
6. H. Robinson
7. A. Ferley
|3.56 PM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Lightweight Final
|Ashok
|Final
|Mark Swan (GBR)
Roland Ezuruike (NGR)
Ibrahim Dauda (NGR)
|5.40 PM
|SEC Armadillo
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Lightweight Final
|Parmjeet Kumar
|Final
|Mark Swan (GBR)
Roland Ezuruike (NGR)
Ibrahim Dauda (NGR)
|5.40 PM
|SEC Armadillo
|Para Powerlifting
|Women’s Lightweight Final
|Jaspreet Kaur
|Final
|Esther Nworgu (NGR)
Esther Oyema (NGR)
Olivia Broome (GBR)
Hellen Wawira Kariuki (KEN)
|7.24 PM
|SEC Armadillo
|Para Powerlifting
|Women’s Lightweight Final
|Suman Devi
|Final
|Esther Nworgu (NGR)
Esther Oyema (NGR)
Olivia Broome (GBR)
Hellen Wawira Kariuki (KEN)
|7.24 PM
|SEC Armadillo
|Lawn Bowls
|Women’s Pairs
|Pinki & Rupa Rani Tirkey
|Sectional
Play
|T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg
|7.30 PM
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|Gymnastics
|Men’s Team Final &
Individual Qualification
|Tapan Mohanty, Swathish
KP, Tapeshwarnath Das,
Yogeshwar Singh
|Final
|10 PM
|The Arena
|Lawn Bowls
|Men’s Singles
|Putul Sonowal
|Sectional
Play
|Cecil Alexander
|10.20 PM
|Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
|Para Powerlifting
|Women’s Heavyweight
|Kasthuri Rajamani
|Final
|Folashade Oluwafemiayo (NGR)
Rita Ferdinand(NGR)
Hani Watson (AUS)
Louise Sugden (GBR)
|10.40 PM
|SEC Armadillo
|Boxing
|M 55 Kg
|Jadumani Singh
|Round of 32
|Aaron Cullen
|11 PM
|SEC Centre
|Para Swimming
|Men’s S13 100m Freestyle
|Ravi Veera Venkata
Bhavani Karthik Budigna
|Final
|Subject to Qualification from Heats
|12 AM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Para Swimming
|Men’s S13 100m Freestyle
|Imam Ali
|Final
|Subject to Qualification from Heats
|12 AM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Backstroke
|Srihari Natraj
|Semi-Final
|Subject to Qualification from Heats
|12.29 AM
|Tollcross International Swimming Centre
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Heavyweight
|Sudhir
|Final
|Matthew Harding (GBR)
Riluwan Idris (NGR)
Nicodemus Moses (MAS)
Liam McGarry (GBR)
Jhandu Kumar (IND)
|12.29 AM
|SEC Armadillo
|Para Powerlifting
|Men’s Heavyweight
|Jhandu Kumar
|Final
|HARDING Matthew (GBR)
Riluwan Idris (NGR)
Nicodemus Moses (MAS)
|12.29 AM
|SEC Armadillo
Putul Sonowal stunned 2023 world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in tie-break in Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles as India began their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a confident note on Thursday. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also won their Women’s Pairs opening match against Malta in tie-break as Lawn Bowls competition kicked off the Games.
Sonowal, who was making his Commonwealth Games debut, clinched the first set 5-4 before Bester, also a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, came back with a dominating 7-3 win to take the contest to the tie-break. The Assam player, the reigning Asian champion, kept his cool to clinch the tie-break for a remarkable win in his opening match in Section D. He faces Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in his second match on Friday. In the Women’s Pairs, India beat Malta in a tense tie-break.
The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) dished out a dominant show in the first set, winning it 7-1 and going up 1-0 in the opening round match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.