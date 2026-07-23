India at CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action

Putul Sonowal stunned 2023 world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in tie-break in Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles as India began their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a confident note on Thursday. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also won their Women’s Pairs opening match against Malta in tie-break as Lawn Bowls competition kicked off the Games.

Sonowal, who was making his Commonwealth Games debut, clinched the first set 5-4 before Bester, also a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, came back with a dominating 7-3 win to take the contest to the tie-break. The Assam player, the reigning Asian champion, kept his cool to clinch the tie-break for a remarkable win in his opening match in Section D. He faces Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in his second match on Friday. In the Women’s Pairs, India beat Malta in a tense tie-break.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) dished out a dominant show in the first set, winning it 7-1 and going up 1-0 in the opening round match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.