India at CWG 2026 Day 2 Schedule: Full list of Indian athletes in action

India will be taking part in a host of events on Friday, the second day of the Commonwealth Games where athletes will compete in gymnastics, para swimming, swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing.

By: Sports Desk
4 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 08:46 PM IST
Indian boxers Preeti Pawar, third right, Lovlina Borgohain, second right, and team members arrive for a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Indian boxers Preeti Pawar, third right, Lovlina Borgohain, second right, and team members arrive for a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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India will be taking part in a host of events on Friday, the second day of the Commonwealth Games where athletes will compete in gymnastics, para swimming, swimming, para powerlifting, lawn bowls and boxing. India has sent a contingent of 126 athletes, significantly lesser than the one that was sent to Birmingham for 2022.

Day 2 Events:

Gymnastics  Men’s Team Final &
Individual Qualification		 Tapan Mohanty, Swathish
KP, Tapeshwarnath Das,
Yogeshwar Singh		  Qualification 2.30pm The Arena
Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle  Ravi Veera Venkata
Bhavani Karthik Budigna		  Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks (South Africa)
Stephen Clegg (Great Britain)
Matthew Redfern (Great Britain		 3.40 PM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Heat 1 Nathan Hendricks (South Africa)
Stephen Clegg (Great Britain)
Matthew Redfern (Great Britain)
Nicolas Guy Turbide (Canada)		 3.40 PM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Srihari Natra Heat 4 1. A. Jackson
2. B. Winterborn
3. M. Ward
4. O. Morgan
5. J. Skerry
6. H. Robinson
7. A. Ferley		 3.56 PM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Para Powerlifting Men’s Lightweight Final Ashok Final Mark Swan (GBR)
Roland Ezuruike (NGR)
Ibrahim Dauda (NGR)		 5.40 PM SEC Armadillo
Para Powerlifting Men’s Lightweight Final Parmjeet Kumar Final Mark Swan (GBR)
Roland Ezuruike (NGR)
Ibrahim Dauda (NGR)		 5.40 PM SEC Armadillo
Para Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight Final Jaspreet Kaur Final Esther Nworgu (NGR)
Esther Oyema (NGR)
Olivia Broome (GBR)
Hellen Wawira Kariuki (KEN)		 7.24 PM SEC Armadillo
Para Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight Final Suman Devi Final Esther Nworgu (NGR)
Esther Oyema (NGR)
Olivia Broome (GBR)
Hellen Wawira Kariuki (KEN)		 7.24 PM SEC Armadillo
Lawn Bowls Women’s Pairs Pinki & Rupa Rani Tirkey Sectional
Play		 T. Muvhango & Janse van Rensburg 7.30 PM Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
Gymnastics Men’s Team Final &
Individual Qualification		 Tapan Mohanty, Swathish
KP, Tapeshwarnath Das,
Yogeshwar Singh		 Final 10 PM The Arena
Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional
Play		 Cecil Alexander 10.20 PM Scottish Event Campus (SEC)
Para Powerlifting Women’s Heavyweight Kasthuri Rajamani Final Folashade Oluwafemiayo (NGR)
Rita Ferdinand(NGR)
Hani Watson (AUS)
Louise Sugden (GBR)		 10.40 PM SEC Armadillo
Boxing M 55 Kg Jadumani Singh Round of 32 Aaron Cullen 11 PM SEC Centre
Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Ravi Veera Venkata
Bhavani Karthik Budigna		 Final Subject to Qualification from Heats 12 AM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Para Swimming Men’s S13 100m Freestyle Imam Ali Final Subject to Qualification from Heats 12 AM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Swimming Men’s 50m Backstroke Srihari Natraj Semi-Final Subject to Qualification from Heats 12.29 AM Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Sudhir Final Matthew Harding (GBR)
Riluwan Idris (NGR)
Nicodemus Moses (MAS)
Liam McGarry (GBR)
Jhandu Kumar (IND)		 12.29 AM SEC Armadillo
Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Jhandu Kumar Final HARDING Matthew (GBR)
Riluwan Idris (NGR)
Nicodemus Moses (MAS)		 12.29 AM SEC Armadillo

Day 1 results:

Putul Sonowal stunned 2023 world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in tie-break in Lawn Bowls Men’s Singles as India began their Glasgow Commonwealth Games campaign on a confident note on Thursday. Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh also won their Women’s Pairs opening match against Malta in tie-break as Lawn Bowls competition kicked off the Games.

Sonowal, who was making his Commonwealth Games debut, clinched the first set 5-4 before Bester, also a multiple Commonwealth Games medallist, came back with a dominating 7-3 win to take the contest to the tie-break. The Assam player, the reigning Asian champion, kept his cool to clinch the tie-break for a remarkable win in his opening match in Section D. He faces Cecil Alexander of Falkland Islands in his second match on Friday. In the Women’s Pairs, India beat Malta in a tense tie-break.

The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) dished out a dominant show in the first set, winning it 7-1 and going up 1-0 in the opening round match in section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.

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