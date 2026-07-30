India at Commonwealth Games Day 8 Live: Neeraj Chopra in action today

Commonwealth Games day 8 live: Neeraj Chopra will compete in the javelin throw qualification event. (Photo: AP)

After seven days in Glasgow, will we will have out first Neeraj Chopra sighting as the Olympic champion and former world champion enters the fray to prop up India’s hopes for more golds at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. When the Commonwealth Games were last held in Birmingham four years ago, Chopra was a notable miss due to a groin injury. This time around, Chopra will be in action, although he is still to hit top gear this year after returning from a nine-month injury layoff after last year’s World Championships.

At Glasgow, in fact, Chopra is aiming to win his first medal since winning his own event – the Neeraj Chopra Classic a year ago. The Commonwealth Games have been a happy memory for Chopra, it was here he won his first major senior international medal, a gold, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Story continues below this ad India come into day 8 of the Commonwealth Games in 8th position with 15 medals (three golds, nine silvers and three bronze). SCROLL DOWN TO READ ALL THE UPDATES FORM DAY 8 OF THE GLASGOW COMMONWEALTH GAMES Live Updates Jul 30, 2026 02:44 PM IST CWG 2026, LIVE: Decathlon to start us off! Before we have Neeraj Chopra competing in men's javelin qualifications, Tejaswin Shankar will be in action in the Men's Decathlon 100m event. Jul 30, 2026 02:35 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth day of the Commonwealth Games from Glasgow. We will have our first Neeraj Chopra sighting today as the qualification for the men's javelin throw event starts in less than half an hour. Neeraj Chopra returns to CWG, but the javelin field has changed Neeraj Chopra ahead of the men's javelin event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow (PTI Photo) Neeraj Chopra is back at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) after missing the previous edition in Birmingham due to a groin injury. There is a special connect between Chopra and the CWG because he won his first major senior international medal, a gold, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Back then, the venue for track and field was the 40,000-seater Carrara Stadium. For the ongoing truncated edition, it’s the 11,000-seater Scotstoun Stadium. But the significance of Glasgow will remain, given that Chopra is aiming to win his first medal since winning his own event – the Neeraj Chopra Classic a year ago. “The 2018 Commonwealth Games was my first senior competition, and it was a good start because I had won gold. I have focused on technique, and I want to execute that well. I don’t have any target, but I want to give my 100 percent, and that will be my aim,” Chopra said after arriving in Glasgow. READ MORE

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