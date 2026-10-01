Squash heartbreak: Both Indian teams exit with Asian Games bronze

Anahat held firm to claim the first two games of the opening rubber. (ANI Photo)

Anahat Singh experienced the exhilaration of a hard-fought win in her singles semi-final. In the five days since, she has twice experienced the opposite, the shoe on the other foot.

First, the same Satomi Watanabe she had edged out in singles beat her in a five-game thriller in the Asian Games team event on Monday. Then Chan Sin Yuk saved four match points before leaving Anahat stunned in the team semi-final.

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Joshana Chinappa had come to India’s rescue against Japan but could not do so against Hong Kong. The disappointment doubled in the evening as the men’s squash team, defending Asian Games champions, suffered a shock loss to Malaysia. Both sides had to settle for bronze from events that had promised more.