Asian Games 2026 Indian medal winners: Complete list of all 85 medals won as IND seal top-four finish

India finished fourth in 2026 Asian Games with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze for a haul of 85 medals. (AP)

India concluded their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze for a haul of 85 medals, which helped them finish fourth, ahead of the likes of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.

Many historic medals came India’s way across the fortnight. Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold, while the women’s recurve team ended South Korea’s 28-year stranglehold on the event. Neeru Dhanda’s trap gold ended a 48-year wait, and the mixed trap pair of Neeru and Kynan Chenai set a new Asian record.

Pranavi Urs won country’s first-ever golf gold, and the men’s hockey team’s triumph not only sealed a first successful title defence but also confirmed qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The boxing ring produced three golds, with Lovlina Borgohain becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asiad boxing gold.