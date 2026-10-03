Asian Games 2026 Indian medal winners: Complete list of all 85 medals won as IND seal top-four finish

8 min readOct 3, 2026 09:34 PM IST
India concluded their 2026 Asian Games campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze for a haul of 85 medals, which helped them finish fourth, ahead of the likes of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.
Many historic medals came India’s way across the fortnight. Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold, while the women’s recurve team ended South Korea’s 28-year stranglehold on the event. Neeru Dhanda’s trap gold ended a 48-year wait, and the mixed trap pair of Neeru and Kynan Chenai set a new Asian record.
Pranavi Urs won country’s first-ever golf gold, and the men’s hockey team’s triumph not only sealed a first successful title defence but also confirmed qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The boxing ring produced three golds, with Lovlina Borgohain becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asiad boxing gold.
Here’s the full list of India’s medal winners at the 2026 Asian Games, along with the significance of their achievements:
Gold (21):
- Athletics – Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 4x400m relay
- Shooting – Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh – 10m air pistol mixed team
- Shooting – Neeru Dhanda – Women’s trap individual (Ended India’s 48-year wait for an individual trap gold since Randhir Singh in 1978)
- Shooting – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed team trap (This was India’s first-ever gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games. The score of 34 hits out of 40 was a new Asian record.)
- Kabaddi – India Women’s Kabaddi Team
- Kabaddi – India Men’s Kabaddi Team
- Hockey – India Women’s Hockey Team (First gold in 44 years since 1982; sealed LA 2028 qualification)
- Hockey – India Men’s Hockey Team (First successful title defence; sealed LA 2028 qualification)
- Cricket – Indian Women’s Cricket Team
- Cricket – Indian Men’s Cricket Team
- Archery – Women’s Compound Archery Team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha)
- Archery – Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav – Compound archery mixed team
- Archery – Men’s Compound Archery Team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam)
- Archery – Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for the women’s team at the Asian Games.)
- Archery – Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for India in the event)
- Boxing – Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg (She becomes the second woman after Mary Kom to win a gold medal in boxing in the Asian Games since 2014)
- Boxing – Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg
- Boxing – Ankush Panghal – Men’s 75kg
- Wrestling – Aman Sehrawat – Freestyle, Men’s 57kg – (This is the first time an Indian wrestler has become Asian Games champion in the men’s 57 kg category)
- Wrestling – Sujeet Kalkal – Freestyle, Men’s 65kg – (This was the first gold for India in wrestling since 2018)
- Golf – Pranavi Urs – Women’s Individual
Silver (27):
- Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali – Men’s long jump
- Athletics – Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj – Mixed 4x400m relay
- Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m
- Athletics – Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon (He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)
- Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put
- Athletics – Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s high jump
- Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 1500m
- Athletics – Ancy Sojan – Women’s long jump
- Athletics – Yashvir Singh – Javelin
- Shooting –Elavenil Valarivan – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
- Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)
- Shooting – Himanshu Dhillon – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
- Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)
- Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar – Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
- Shooting – Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
- Shooting – Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol
- Shooting – Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s trap team
- Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s recurve archery
- Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod – Mixed team recurve archery
- Squash – Anahat Singh — Women’s Singles – (Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)
- Squash – Abhay Singh – Men’s Singles – (Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)
- Weightlifting – Mirabai Chanu — Women’s 49kg (This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)
- Wushu – Roshibina Devi – Women’s 60kg sanda
- Wrestling – Antim Panghal – Women’s 53kg
- Wrestling – Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg
- Sailing – Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff
- Golf – India women’s team
Bronze (37):
- Athletics – Pooja – Women’s high jump
- Athletics – Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS – Mixed team 4x100m relay
- Athletics – Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK – Men’s 4x400m relay
- Athletics – Rohit Yadav – Javelin
- Athletics – Prachi – Women’s 400m
- Athletics – Harita Bhadra – Women’s 200m (This was India’s first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)
- Athletics – Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s decathlon
- Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m steeplechase
- Athletics – Baranica Elangovan – Women’s Pole Vault (became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women’s pole vault event)
- Athletics – Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 400m hurdles (Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)
- Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 5000m
- Athletics – Seema Kumari – Women’s 10000m
- Athletics – Manpreet Kaur – Women’s Shot Put
- Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m
- Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
- Shooting – Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal – Women’s skeet team – (This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)
- Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – Men’s skeet team
- Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – (This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)
- Archery – Ganesh Thirumuru – Men’s compound archery individual
- Archery – Neeraj Chauhan – Men’s Individual Recurve
- Boxing – Narender Berwal – Men’s +90kg
- Boxing – Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg
- Boxing – Kapil Pokhariya – Men’s 90kg
- Squash – Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles
- Squash – Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team
- Squash – Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team
- Table Tennis – Manush Shah, Diya Chitale – Mixed doubles
- Mixed Martial Arts – Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – (This was India’s first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)
- Kurash – Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg
- Soft Tennis – Jay Meena – Men’s singles
- Badminton – Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila – Men’s Team
- Rowing – Satnam Singh, Salman Khan – Men’s double sculls – (This was India’s first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)
- Wrestling – Deepak Punia – Freestyle, men’s 97kg
- Wrestling – Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg
- Sailing – Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff
- Sailing – Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy
- Sepaktakraw – India Men’s Quarant team