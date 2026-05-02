India needs anti-doping reforms if it wants to host 2036 Olympics: ITA head

In 2022, India recorded 48 Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ranked 2nd) while in 2023, the number grew to 63 (ranked 2nd). Then, it rose even further to 71 in 2024 (ranked 1st). (File photo)

The head of the International Testing Agency (ITA), which oversees anti-doping programmes at the Olympic Games and other major global events, has raised concerns about the high number of doping cases in India, including reports that athletes receive “advance notice prior to testing” and avoid providing samples.

ITA Director General Benjamin Cohen said in a report that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has conveyed that if India aims to host the 2036 Olympics, it must undertake “a lot of governance and structural reforms”.

“We’re concerned in general with the state of doping in India and we’re hearing a lot of things happening on the ground,” Cohen was quoted as saying by The Athletic, a sports publication of The New York Times. “We also hear stories of athletes running away when there is a doping control, and we hear of advance notice (given to athletes prior to testing).”