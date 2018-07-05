India a strong candidate for 2032 Olympics, says Japan’s Consul General

Stating that the 21st century is for India to achieve its “many goals,” Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai, Ryoji Noda, on Wednesday said that India will be a strong candidate for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association in April this year had said that Indian will bid for three major sporting events, including the 2032 Summer Olympics. The other two sporting events that India will bid to host are 2026 Youth Olympics and the 2030 Asian Games.

“The bilateral relations between Japan and India is more than excellent. What do you think what will come next? We are in the 21st century and I believe that it is the century for India to achieve many goals….Tokyo Olympics will be held in 2020, Paris Olympics in 2024, Los Angles Olympics in 2028 and for the next Olympics in 2032, India will be a very strong candidate,” Noda said at an event held at Ganpat University on Wednesday.

“What I want to say here is; many things will happen to India in 21st century and Japan is very ready to fully support India to achieve it’s goals. For example, more investments from Japan, technology transfers, etc,” he added. He said Japan will also collaborate in helping India “handle air and sea pollution, trash and plastic pet-bottle recycling”.

