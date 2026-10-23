India crosses 100-medal mark for 2nd consecutive Asian Para Games

Sandeep broke the men’s 400m T64 world record to win gold at the 2026 Asian Para Games while fellow Indian Ajay Kumar took bronze, thus pushing the country’s tally at this year’s event past 100. It is the second consecutive Asian Para Games in which India have hit the century mark on the medal table, with the country’s best tally thus far being the 108 that was won at Hangzhou 2022.
Sandeep won gold with a run of 52.28 seconds in what is his first appearance at the Asian Para Games. Ajay, meanwhile, finished with a time of 53.61 seconds, which was itself better than the existing Games record.
Sandeep wasn’t the only Indian to break a world record on Friday. In the javelin throw F37/38 final at the same venue, Haney produced a world record throw of 60.49m for gold, scoring 1116 Raza points. Iran’s Hormoz Seidikazpounji took silver with a personal best of 50.68m (1009 points), while China’s Yu Chengjie claimed bronze with an Asian record 53.66m (943 points). In the javelin event, the F37 and F38 classes compete together and are ranked on Raza points.
Sandeep is categorised under T44 in men’s 400m and Kumar is under T64. T44 and T64 are both lower-limb classifications and are often run together.
Earlier, India’s Nimisha Chakkungalparambil and Parmod Bijarnia claimed the silver medals in their respective women’s long jump T47 and men’s 1500m T46 competitions. Nimisha claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 5.37m. Sri Lanka’s Dhananjana Wickramasinghe took the gold with a Games Record leap of 5.52m, 15cm ahead of the Indian.
More to come…