India crosses 100-medal mark for 2nd consecutive Asian Para Games

Sandeep broke the men’s 400m T64 world record to win gold at the 2026 Asian Para Games while fellow Indian Ajay Kumar took bronze, thus pushing the country’s tally at this year’s event past 100. It is the second consecutive Asian Para Games in which India have hit the century mark on the medal table, with the country’s best tally thus far being the 108 that was won at Hangzhou 2022.

Sandeep won gold with a run of 52.28 seconds in what is his first appearance at the Asian Para Games. Ajay, meanwhile, finished with a time of 53.61 seconds, which was itself better than the existing Games record.