Ind-Pak Cricket fans: Divided by England in 1947, united in 2019

So here we are to witness India vs England locking horns in the Cricket World Cup 2019. The biggest match of the tournament so far where once table-topper England are struggling to cement their semis birth and to ensure their further journey in the cup, they have to beat solid and unbeaten India on Sunday.

Advertising

But for Sunday’s India vs England match, the arch-rivals India and Pakistan have put their rivalries on hold for the greater cause – to uproot the hosts England from their home soil and possibly from the showpiece event to meet each other in the semi-finals or perhaps the big finale.

#INDvENG Burnoul moment for pseduo liberals and pak lovers pic.twitter.com/Pm0hbzHIiM — Anil (@Anil88252379) June 30, 2019

Now, Pakistan’s win over Afghanistan has pushed England down to the 5th spot with 8 points, just a touch ahead of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka sitting with 7 and 6 points respectively. The Sarfaraz team is now in the first half of the points table with 9 points and in the 4th spot below Kiwis (11 points).

Now when World Cup is still open for teams in the lower half of the point table, the time has come for the fans from Pakistan to support India against England so that their team’s chances still stand. Fans from Pakistan are actively supporting India on Social media. Many of the fans are still reacting to former England skipper Nasser Hussain’s tweet:

Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting ? 😉 — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) June 26, 2019

Definitely backing India 🇮🇳 for two reasons

1- they’re neighbours

2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

Is that even a question? pic.twitter.com/CenAXF1A47 — zaki zaidi (@zakiistan) June 26, 2019

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar 🇵🇰 (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019