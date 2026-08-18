Why the inaugural Esports Nations Cup was postponed to November 2027

The inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC) which was originally scheduled to take place in November 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was on Tuesday postponed by one year to November 2027 due to ongoing assessment of the wider regional situation, and after consultation with key stakeholders, Esports Foundation (EF) announced.

EF believes moving the inaugural competition to November 2027 is the responsible decision to provide the certainty and stability that National Teams, publishers, partners and fans expect. ENC brings together teams and stakeholders from more than 100 countries and territories.

India’s Nihal Sarin had secured direct qualification invite for the ENC back in May. Sarin was also a part of the recently concluded Esports World Cup where he lost to Magnus Carlsen in the quarterfinals, ending a campaign that had otherwise looked promising.